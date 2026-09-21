Major TV Networks Band Together in Boycott After Trump’s Ban on CNN
The five major TV networks are joining forces after Trump’s press ban.
The entire presidential television press pool has agreed to suspend their coverage in the wake of President Trump’s decision to ban CNN, Politico, and MS NOW from the White House.
The TV press pool specifically is made up of five networks: Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC, and CNN. The networks rotate their coverage, and CNN had been assigned to cover Trump on Monday. But a White House email on Sunday listed neither CNN nor any of the other networks as TV pool. Indeed, all five networks have banded together to protest the ban on CNN.
That means none of the major outlets will broadcast Trump’s visit to New York on Monday ahead of the United Nations General Assembly this week. Conservative outlet Real America’s Voice—host of The Charlie Kirk Show—will be the only station working in the out of town pool and traveling with the president.
”This is to advise that, effective today, the TV pool will not be covering events designated as pool coverage of the President,” said Fox News’s Bryan Boughton, who serves as television pool chair. “This follows the White House’s position preventing CNN from fulfilling its assigned pool duties. There will be no replacement pool put in place.”
The five networks later released a joint statement.
“The public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government,” it read. “No administration should restrict a news organization because it objects to its reporting.”
CNN, Politico, and MS NOW have already filed a lawsuit against Trump’s ban, writing Monday that “without notice or process, the White House revoked our journalists’ credentials because it objected to our reporting. Left unchallenged, this threatens press freedom and the public’s right to independent journalism free from government interference.”
“This is not a tantrum by three media outlets who are upset because they can’t get into the White House or the Oval Office.... This is a serious concern for the public, because an attack on one outlet is an attack on everyone, no matter where that outlet falls on the political spectrum,” CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang said Sunday on Fox News. “America cannot have state TV.... That’s what makes America America.”
This story has been updated.