Trump Lashes Out as CNN, MS NOW, and Politico All Sue Him
Trump’s White House media ban isn’t exactly turning out how he imagined.
CNN, MS NOW, and Politico are suing President Trump after he banned them from the White House on Friday.
“We are filing a lawsuit today to protect our First Amendment rights and defend the principle that the government does not decide what the press reports or publishes,” they announced Monday morning. “Without notice or process, the White House revoked our journalists’ credentials because it objected to our reporting. Left unchallenged, this threatens press freedom and the public’s right to independent journalism free from government interference.”
The outlets are suing the president and his top advisers, and asking a Washington, D.C., judge to quickly intervene to restore their access to the White House after they were denied entry on Saturday.
Trump quickly responded to news of the lawsuit just hours later.
“The White House is not instituting an assault on the Free Press, something which I cherish. It is instituting an assault on the FAKE NEWS, something that has grown like Cancer in our beloved United States of America,” he wrote on Truth Social. “It is corrupt, purposeful, pervasive, fully coordinated, and totally out of control. It is a threat to our National Security, and must be stopped, NOW!”
This is a culmination of Trump’s long-waged war against the media, particularly with CNN. He has already sued The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, ABC News, and CBS News for perceived slights and alleged inaccuracies—all while even more blatantly biased outlets like Fox News, One America News, Newsmax, and other right-wing networks are treated with legitimacy and respect.