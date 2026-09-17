FBI Warns Women Are Pretending to Be Tradwives to Catfish and Dox ICE
The FBI sent a memo to ICE saying women wanted to “embarrass” immigration agents.
The FBI believes women pretending to be tradwives are targeting Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in order to dox them, The Guardian reported Thursday.
In February, the FBI in Chicago disseminated a brief memo warning that a “small group of women allegedly were creating fictitious online dating profiles with the purpose of attracting and then doxxing law enforcement participating in immigration enforcement.”
“These profiles were incorporating imagery of a ‘traditional wife’ aesthetic and listing specific interests in an attempt to appeal to … individuals in law enforcement,” the memo continued. “The objective was to lure affiliated law enforcement personnel into an online or in-person interaction under the guise of a date, after which the individuals would be publicly exposed and doxed online. The tactic is intended to generate public embarrassment and deter immigration enforcement activity.”
The memo was obtained through a public records request by Property of the People, a government transparency nonprofit. The memo came shortly after Chaya Raichik, the conservative influencer behind LibsofTikTok, sounded the alarm about groups of TikTokers who were organizing to lure federal agents onto dates and expose their personal information. Her post did not include any mention of “tradwives.” It is unclear if Raichik’s claims were true.
Ryan Shapiro, executive director of Property of the People, slammed the FBI for issuing such a humiliating memo in the first place.
“It’s absurd the FBI issued a thinly-sourced security alert about ICE agents’ online dating troubles,” he said in a statement. “It’s equally ludicrous the FBI is spending taxpayer dollars to protect ICE agents from possible ‘embarrassment’ at the hands of a supposed ‘small group of women’ who might name and ridicule them online.”
Recently, ICE reportedly began quietly firing new officers hired during the agency’s chaotic push to recruit thousands of “Homeland Defenders,” citing poor performance and red flags that should have been identified in the vetting process.