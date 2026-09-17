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FBI Warns Women Are Pretending to Be Tradwives to Catfish and Dox ICE

The FBI sent a memo to ICE saying women wanted to “embarrass” immigration agents.

Masked ICE agents walk up an outdoor flight of stairs.
Blake Fagan/AFP/Getty Images

The FBI believes women pretending to be tradwives are targeting Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in order to dox them, The Guardian reported Thursday.

In February, the FBI in Chicago disseminated a brief memo warning that a “small group of women allegedly were creating fictitious online dating profiles with the purpose of attracting and then doxxing law enforcement participating in immigration enforcement.”

“These profiles were incorporating imagery of a ‘traditional wife’ aesthetic and listing specific interests in an attempt to appeal to … individuals in law enforcement,” the memo continued. “The objective was to lure affiliated law enforcement personnel into an online or in-person interaction under the guise of a date, after which the individuals would be publicly exposed and doxed online. The tactic is intended to generate public embarrassment and deter immigration enforcement activity.”

The memo was obtained through a public records request by Property of the People, a government transparency nonprofit. The memo came shortly after Chaya Raichik, the conservative influencer behind LibsofTikTok, sounded the alarm about groups of TikTokers who were organizing to lure federal agents onto dates and expose their personal information. Her post did not include any mention of “tradwives.” It is unclear if Raichik’s claims were true.

Ryan Shapiro, executive director of Property of the People, slammed the FBI for issuing such a humiliating memo in the first place.

“It’s absurd the FBI issued a thinly-sourced security alert about ICE agents’ online dating troubles,” he said in a statement. “It’s equally ludicrous the FBI is spending taxpayer dollars to protect ICE agents from possible ‘embarrassment’ at the hands of a supposed ‘small group of women’ who might name and ridicule them online.”

Recently, ICE reportedly began quietly firing new officers hired during the agency’s chaotic push to recruit thousands of “Homeland Defenders,” citing poor performance and red flags that should have been identified in the vetting process.

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Latina House Republican Says Trump Betrayed His Hispanic Supporters

Representative Maria Salazar doesn’t want to be associated with Trump this election.

Representative Maria Salazar speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol.
Representative Maria Salazar in 2024
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Representative Maria Salazar in 2024

A Republican congresswoman running for reelection in Florida’s 27th congressional district has come out with an ad criticizing President Trump.

“Mr. President, some of your immigration enforcement efforts have gone too far,” Representative Maria Elvira Salazar, whose district voted for Trump by 15 percentage points in 2024, said in the ad. She cited statistics pointing out that 50 percent of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s 50,000 detainees in July had no criminal record.

“Be careful what your advisers are telling you about immigration policy. The same Hispanics who helped you get to the White House in 2024 feel betrayed today,” Elvira Salazar said. “You can be for immigration what Lincoln was for slavery and Reagan was for communism.”

That point makes no sense, as slavery ended with Lincoln and Reagan presided while the Soviet Union fell, and Elvira Salazar is not proposing an end to immigration. But the Cuban American representative’s main point with the ad appears to be saving face with her Hispanic constituency. The district she represents is 54.2 percent foreign-born and more than 70 percent Hispanic, many of whom are of Cuban descent like her.

If a member of Congress in a solidly Republican district is afraid of being associated with Trump, that doesn’t bode well for November’s midterms. Trump and Republicans keep polling lower and lower, and ICE’s violent mass deportation tactics, paid for by billions of dollars in government funding, are among the many reasons why.

Elvira Salazar herself voted for that funding, and now she’s trying to run away from it. Meanwhile, ICE arrests of Cuban nationals have gone up by a staggering 463 percent since December 2024. One political ad might not be enough for her to survive at the polls in November.

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What Mitch McConnell Looked Like After He Had to Be Told How to Vote

The 84-year-old senator appeared vacant and out of it right after the vote.

Senator Mitch McConnell sits in the Agriculture Committee meeting
Senator Mitch McConnell in the Agriculture Committee meeting
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Senator Mitch McConnell in the Agriculture Committee meeting

Senator Mitch McConnell’s handlers would like the American public to believe that he’s still physically and mentally fit to be in office, but that no longer seems to be the case.

The longtime Kentucky Republican suddenly reappeared in Congress this week after an unexplained three-month absence, apparently ready to vote on Senate proceedings. But when tasked to do so during Wednesday’s Senate Agriculture Committee meeting on the Farm Bill, McConnell hazily sided with the Democrats.

The “no” vote was clearly a mistake, and visibly concerned North Dakota Senator John Hoeven, who was seated on McConnell’s left. Hoeven leaned over to the Kentuckian and said something quietly, as did committee chairman and Arkansas Senator John Boozman, seated on McConnell’s right. Senator Amy Klobuchar, the committee’s top Democrat, smiled and nodded along encouragingly as the trio struggled to address the lapse.

Nonetheless, the momentary error spurred murmurs from the table and the surrounding crowd of congressional aides.

“Aye,” McConnell quickly corrected.

McConnell’s office issued a statement on the senator’s X account shortly after the vote. The statement was written in the first person, suggesting that despite McConnell’s vacant expression hours earlier, he was suddenly well enough to articulate via the written word that he was “proud to vote yes on the Farm Bill on behalf of the hardworking farm families across Kentucky.”

“America’s farmers are the cornerstone of our nation and the backbone of Kentucky’s economy and I wish our Democrat colleagues would have joined Republicans supporting the many important provisions in this Farm Bill,” the post continued. “My hope is the bill receives robust bipartisan support on the Senate floor and demonstrates our commitment to our Nation’s farmers and rural communities.”

McConnell was found unconscious in his Washington, D.C., home and rushed to the hospital on June 14. For weeks, his office refused to explain his extended hospitalization or elaborate on his eventual return to Capitol Hill. But the 84-year-old is clearly not the same: Since returning to Congress this week, McConnell has been repeatedly photographed with a blank gaze and his mouth hanging open, including just after his Farm Bill vote. He does not seem lucid or aware—save for the occasional wave toward the camera—and has refused to speak with reporters trying to assess his current health condition.

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DOGE Staffers Are Back—and Leading AI Takeover of Government Services

The DOGE goons who drove federal agencies into the ground last year are back, including that dude who goes by “Big Balls.”

Edward Coristine lifts both fists up as if in victory, while taking a photo with two other men. They stand in front of a Trumprx.gov backdrop.
Edward Coristine takes photos after a health care affordability event at the White House on May 18.
Kent NISHIMURA/AFP/Getty Images
Edward Coristine takes photos after a health care affordability event at the White House on May 18.

Former Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, employees are working on an artificial intelligence takeover of federal government services for the Trump administration. 

The Washington Sun reports that the staffers are setting up an AI-driven website, America.gov, to help Americans with everything from obtaining and renewing passports to potentially preparing and filing taxes for free. (The latter is still under discussion and would be a reversal from the White House’s earlier decision to kill the free tax filing website launched by the Biden administration, Direct File.) 

While the site is still in planning stages, several workers from Elon Musk’s DOGE are involved. These include Edward Coristine, known by his online moniker “Big Balls,” as well as Joe Gebbia, a former DOGE worker who co-founded Airbnb and now runs the White House’s National Design Studio. That office is leading the project. 

The effort is intended to be housed in the General Services Administration, sources told the Sun. Sam Corcos, a former DOGE official and head of technology at the Treasury Department, moved on to roles at GSA last month. Login.gov, a government identity proofing system at the GSA that Corcos is helping to lead, could be used as an entry point for America.gov. The White House has already mandated its use for multiple public-facing agency websites.

Some unnamed Trump administration officials told the Sun they hope the effort will give Republicans something positive to sell for November’s midterm elections. If the website goes up by the end of September, GOP candidates could run on the initiative and say that President Trump is trying to solve problems for the American people. 

But that could easily backfire. The staffers are seeking to have a chatbot be the main way people interact with America.gov, a feature already used for customer service by many businesses. But most consumers hate such bots and prefer human beings, and forcing Americans to go through a bot to get a passport or file their taxes could provoke a major backlash. 

On top of that, the National Design Studio’s other projects, such as TrumpRx and the Trump Gold Card visa website, have had multiple issues, including accessibility problems. That poor track record, along with DOGE’s less than sterling reputation, does not bode well for a government website that purports to make accessing public services easier.  

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Mike Johnson Blows Up Trump’s Biggest Claim About Strait of Hormuz

Johnson’s comments came almost simultaneously with Donald Trump claiming again that the strait is fully open.

House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks to reporters at the Capitol
House Speaker Mike Johnson
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
House Speaker Mike Johnson

House Speaker Mike Johnson just shattered President Donald Trump’s lies about reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

At a rally in North Carolina Wednesday night, Trump insisted—as his administration has claimed for weeks—that the Strait of Hormuz was open. But hundreds of miles away on Capitol Hill, Johnson revealed that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Now that ongoing conflict obviously has had an effect on gas prices, for example, because the Strait of Hormuz is not completely open safely for commerce yet, and the Red Sea is affected as well,” Johnson said at a press conference.

“Of course gas prices are too high,” he continued. “When we get that thing resolved in the Strait of Hormuz, that will have a direct effect on that, and it will help to bring down grocery costs.”

The speaker claimed that Republican lawmakers were “working around the clock” to resolve the situation by speaking to people in their districts “with authenticity and frankness.” In reality, House Republicans took a five-week vacation and then returned to work for just seven days before adjourning Wednesday until after the midterms.

The Trump administration has spent weeks claiming that the flow of ships and gasoline through the Strait of Hormuz has resumed—but it’s still far less than the prewar average. Even more concerningly, a consistent gap has emerged between the government’s claims about the flow of energy and the quantities tracked by industry firms.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices pushed above $100 per barrel Wednesday, causing diesel prices to surge to more than $6 per gallon at stations around the country. Trump has continued to claim that prices won’t fall until “right after” the midterm elections—when the White House is reportedly plotting to escalate military action against Iran.

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