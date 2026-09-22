Trump’s FBI Killed Bombshell Bribery Investigation Into Susan Collins

The Collins PAC received $150,000 from Navatek CEO Martin Kao right after the meeting, and two months later he told the company that Collins committed to giving them $32 million in naval contracts. Kao was eventually federally charged for campaign finance crimes and loan defrauding in 2022, and faces years in prison. No one from Collins’s office was charged.

Kao made all of this known to the FBI in the hopes of lessening his sentence, giving interviews all the way up into 2024. His statements revealed a massive pay-to-play apparatus that involved multiple staffers and sitting members of Congress, totaling $900,000 in Navatek donations and more than $40 million a year in federal contracts in return.

According to ProPublica, the FBI was prepared to open a massive bribery probe at the end of 2024, but the team heading the FBI investigation was eliminated when President Trump returned to office—with some of its members even being fired for investigating Trump in the past.