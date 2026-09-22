Trump’s FBI Killed Bombshell Bribery Investigation Into Susan Collins
The FBI was investigating a pay-to-play scheme involving Senator Susan Collins and a top donor. Then Trump was elected and the investigation disappeared.
A massive new report from ProPublica shows that the FBI was investigating Republican Senator Susan Collins for an alleged illegal pay-to-play scheme with a defense contractor—until the Trump administration killed it.
In 2019, Collins Super PAC head Scott Reed met at a D.C. coffee shop with three executives from Hawaiian defense contractor Navatek and asked them for a $500,000 contribution. The executives counter-offered—proposing an even bigger donation in return for tens of millions of dollars in federal defense contracts. They suggested obscuring the donation through a fake shell company called “the Society of Young Women Scientist and Engineers”—as it is extremely illegal for government contractors to make political donations and for Collins to exchange federal contracts for said donations.
The Collins PAC received $150,000 from Navatek CEO Martin Kao right after the meeting, and two months later he told the company that Collins committed to giving them $32 million in naval contracts. Kao was eventually federally charged for campaign finance crimes and loan defrauding in 2022, and faces years in prison. No one from Collins’s office was charged.
Kao made all of this known to the FBI in the hopes of lessening his sentence, giving interviews all the way up into 2024. His statements revealed a massive pay-to-play apparatus that involved multiple staffers and sitting members of Congress, totaling $900,000 in Navatek donations and more than $40 million a year in federal contracts in return.
According to ProPublica, the FBI was prepared to open a massive bribery probe at the end of 2024, but the team heading the FBI investigation was eliminated when President Trump returned to office—with some of its members even being fired for investigating Trump in the past.
This is yet another instance in which the Trump administration turned a blind eye to corruption. This had the potential to be one of the biggest probes in recent history. Now we may never know the extent to which Collins—and other members of Congress—were in the pocket of this defense contractor. Kao has made political donations to dozens of politicians from both parties, including Jim Clyburn, Lindsey Graham, Joe Biden, Dick Durbin, Jeanne Shaheen, and Tulsi Gabbard.
ProPublica writes that Collins was by far Navatek’s most important business partner, doing everything she could to funnel government contracts to Kao as his company funded her campaign, even getting checks within 24 hours of votes on the defense spending bill. Collins once told Kao, “You’ve seen me deliver,” in a meeting, and Collins specifically thanked Kao, suggesting that she knew the details of their arrangement.
An even more troubling detail: The product of Navatek’s massive federal contracts were 3D-printed boats that the Navy never actually wanted—and never received.
Collins’s office denies any allegations of pay-to-play, calling them “outlandish.” This report of her accepting bribes from a defense lobbyist turned felon comes in the midst of her highly contested November Senate election.
Read the full report here.