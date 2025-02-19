The U.N. Expert on Palestine Who Captured the World’s Attention

While Albanese is more than capable of describing the illegitimacy of the Israeli occupation in the dry language of international law, her speciality is this sort of real talk. Her fierce tutelage of one journalist who dared to ask whether she believed Israel “has a right to exist” has garnered millions of views on TikTok. “The state of Israel is there,” she told him. “It’s protected as a member of the United Nations. Does this justify the erasure of another people? Hell no.” Amid nitpicky debates about the real meaning of “from the river to the sea” and endless appeals to the “complexity” of this geopolitical briar patch, Albanese’s ability to offer a relatable, down-to-earth moral vision has made her an unusually powerful advocate for Palestinian liberation and, to Israel’s far-right government, a troublesome irritant.

While Albanese is plainly outraged by the suffering unleashed on Gaza and the complicity of Western nations, her default mode is forbearance—an unwavering certainty that justice will eventually win out. Hope is a verb, she told me during a video chat in January: “Hope is not something that I enjoy from the comfort of my sofa. It’s something that grows in us as we work to make things happen, a force that we nurture and we keep alive all together through what we do.”

Albanese had her first encounter with what she considers the brutality of the occupation in 2010. She was living in Jerusalem, working in the Department of Legal Affairs for the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, when her mother came for a visit. The pair had already toured the usual Holy Land attractions, so Albanese, then in her early thirties, decided on a somewhat more venturesome excursion, to the Ibrahimi Mosque in the Old City of Hebron. They were waiting to enter the mosque when Albanese, who’d paused to chat with another visitor, heard shouts up ahead. An Israeli soldier was demanding that her mother open her bag. Such security measures were standard procedure, Albanese said. But her mother, who didn’t speak English or Hebrew, was confused, clutching her bag as the soldier screamed at her. Albanese hurried to intervene. “He had to inspect her, and I was not challenging that,” she recalled. “I raised my voice at that point. I said, ‘Look, you have to stop shouting. She’s terrified.’ She looked to me so fragile, so frail, and I just wanted to protect her. I felt bad to have taken her there.” The soldier, she recalled, “looked at me with eyes full of blood.”