Trump’s Crazed U.N. Speech Met With Silence and Walkouts
Delegates began to walk out as Trump threatened other countries in his speech at the United Nations.
President Trump’s confrontational, campaign-style speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday was met with silence and rejection, and both the Cuban and Iranian delegations walked out while he attacked them.
The beginning of Trump’s speech was met with several awkward silences, as he clearly waited for applause after declaring that “America is back and … stronger today than ever before.” He received none.
Later in his speech, the majority of the Iranian delegation chose to walk out after Trump asked the audience if he should “annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly” or “drive them into hell with no chance of survival.” After that, the Cuban delegation did the same—reacting to Trump’s claim that Cuba is an “absolutely failed state.”
These statements are extremely damaging to any hope of diplomacy, as Trump has been making threats of total annihilation of the Islamic Republic for nearly seven months. Trump is also absolving the U.S. of any wrongdoing, as many of Cuba’s past and present issues can be directly tied to the U.S. embargo and blockade of the country, which has cut it off from vital survival resources. And yet Trump chose to use the U.N. bully pulpit to present his version of reality—one that Cuba and Iran’s leadership chose to walk away from rather than entertain.