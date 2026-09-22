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Trump’s Crazed U.N. Speech Met With Silence and Walkouts

Delegates began to walk out as Trump threatened other countries in his speech at the United Nations.

Someone walks out as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the 81st United Nations General Assembly.
President Donald Trump’s speech at the 81st U.N. General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, on September 22.
Brendan SMIALOWSKI/POOL/AFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump’s speech at the 81st U.N. General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, on September 22.

President Trump’s confrontational, campaign-style speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday was met with silence and rejection, and both the Cuban and Iranian delegations walked out while he attacked them.

The beginning of Trump’s speech was met with several awkward silences, as he clearly waited for applause after declaring that “America is back and … stronger today than ever before.” He received none.

Later in his speech, the majority of the Iranian delegation chose to walk out after Trump asked the audience if he should “annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly” or “drive them into hell with no chance of survival.” After that, the Cuban delegation did the same—reacting to Trump’s claim that Cuba is an “absolutely failed state.”

Screenshot X Farnoush Amiri @FarnoushAmiri 👀Iranian delegation began to walk out as Trump started the Iran portion of his speech, saying that he has a choice to make about whether to annihilate the country or make a deal with them. One lower level staff member remains. (photo of missing Iranian delegation)

These statements are extremely damaging to any hope of diplomacy, as Trump has been making threats of total annihilation of the Islamic Republic for nearly seven months. Trump is also absolving the U.S. of any wrongdoing, as many of Cuba’s past and present issues can be directly tied to the U.S. embargo and blockade of the country, which has cut it off from vital survival resources. And yet Trump chose to use the U.N. bully pulpit to present his version of reality—one that Cuba and Iran’s leadership chose to walk away from rather than entertain.

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JD Vance Rips Health Care Away From Hundreds of Thousands of People

All in the name of preventing fraud, apparently.

Wind blows Vice President JD Vance's hair as he exits a plane
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Hundreds of thousands of Americans are about to lose their Obamacare coverage.

While the president was busy threatening Iran, Cuba, and Mexico during a protracted speech at the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday morning, the rest of his administration was preparing to radically pare down the Affordable Care Act marketplace.

Vice President JD Vance said that 750,000 people were fraudulently enrolled in the program and that their access would be imminently canceled. Vance added that additional verification would be taken for another 419,000 people in the marketplace.

“We’re going to make sure that they’re, first of all, legal residents of the United States of America, and second of all that they meet the income threshold requirements in order to receive these Obamacare benefits,” Vance said.

He added that the administration would also suspend some ACA brokers that it believes inappropriately enrolled Americans into the government subsidized program.

The Affordable Care Act’s marketplace has had an immense impact on the way that the U.S. approaches health insurance coverage. Roughly one in seven U.S. residents are enrolled in the marketplace, according to data from the Treasury Department. A record 24 million Americans signed up for coverage through the ACA marketplace at the beginning of 2025, roughly double the number of people who enrolled just four years earlier, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yet Republicans have fought tooth and nail to repeal and replace the program since it was signed into existence in 2010. Donald Trump originally campaigned on the issue in 2016, promising to end Obamacare, though he and his allies have not yet proven completely successful.

Last summer, the conservative caucus slashed $1.1 trillion from the ACA’s appropriations via Trump’s “big, beautiful” law.

Yet their opposition to the program ignorantly dismisses its results: Health care is remarkably cheaper when everyone is insured. Historically, large numbers of uninsured Americans have made premiums more expensive for the insured.

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Trump’s Approval Rating Tanks Further Just Weeks Ahead of Midterms

Pretty much no one supports the Iran war.

Donald Trump addresses the U.N. General Assembly
Selcuk Acar/Anadolu/Getty Images

Even Republicans are abandoning President Donald Trump over his disastrous handling of the war against Iran.

CNN Washington bureau chief David Chalian joined anchor Pamela Brown Tuesday morning to discuss the damning results of a recent CNN survey taking the public temperature on Trump’s extended military campaign in the Middle East.

The poll found that nearly two-thirds, or 64 percent, of respondents said that the United States was not winning the war against Iran. That result is especially humiliating for Trump considering that the president has spent months falsely claiming that the U.S. has already won the conflict.

Even worse, only 26 percent of respondents approved of how Trump was handling the war.

“That was 33 percent back in March,” Chalian said. “This has never been a popular war, Pamela, but it’s down seven points here overall, largely driven by Republicans abandoning the president on this issue.

“He’s down 13 percentage points in Republican approval of his handling of the war,” Chalian continued. “This war is nothing short of a political disaster for Donald Trump.”

Trump’s supposedly “six-week war” has extended to more than seven months with no sign of stopping ahead of November’s midterm elections—in a troubling sign for the president’s party.

Last week, multiple U.S. military sources claimed that more service members had died in the conflict than previously disclosed by the Department of Defense. The Pentagon also released estimates that the war has already cost American taxpayers roughly $45.1 billion, not including the tens of billions of dollars it will cost to replace munitions.

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Trump Brags About Looting Another Country in Bonkers U.N. Address

Donald Trump boasted about ransacking Venezuela.

Donald Trump speaks at the U.N. General Assembly
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump bragged to the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday about looting Venezuela—and threatened that Cuba may be next.

“Last month, we signed the largest oil deal in history, covering 65 billion barrels of oil which will benefit both Venezuela and the United States enormously and help drive down the cost of energy all over the world,” Trump said.

“So it’s perhaps the biggest deal—it was a war, but it is perhaps the biggest deal ever made. ‘To the visitor belong the spoils,’ you’ve all heard that.”

It seems that Trump may mean that literally. Americans and Venezuelans have no idea what’s happened to the billions of dollars in revenue from oil that the Trump administration stole from Venezuela.

The president continued to boast about his mounting (and illegal) military action in Latin America, before turning his attention to the next target of his takeover.

“My administration is also seeking a fundamental change in the situation in Cuba, where the Communist regime is under great pressure, the biggest pressure they’ve ever been under,” Trump said. “It’s an absolutely failed state. It’s failing like never before, and it will fall.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was already “deep into negotiations,” Trump said. The Cuban delegation walked out of the room during this portion of his speech.

Of course, Trump’s statements—and his actions—are an affront to the United Nations, which was established to foster international cooperation and curb unchecked aggression.

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Trump’s FBI Killed Bombshell Bribery Investigation Into Susan Collins

The FBI was investigating a pay-to-play scheme involving Senator Susan Collins and a top donor. Then Trump was elected and the investigation disappeared.

Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins holding a stack of papers and her phone
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

A massive new report from ProPublica shows that the FBI was investigating Republican Senator Susan Collins for an alleged illegal pay-to-play scheme with a defense contractor—until the Trump administration killed it.

In 2019, Collins Super PAC head Scott Reed met at a D.C. coffee shop with three executives from Hawaiian defense contractor Navatek and asked them for a $500,000 contribution. The executives counter-offered—proposing an even bigger donation in return for tens of millions of dollars in federal defense contracts. They suggested obscuring the donation through a fake shell company called “the Society of Young Women Scientist and Engineers”—as it is extremely illegal for government contractors to make political donations and for Collins to exchange federal contracts for said donations.

The Collins PAC received $150,000 from Navatek CEO Martin Kao right after the meeting, and two months later he told the company that Collins committed to giving them $32 million in naval contracts. Kao was eventually federally charged for campaign finance crimes and loan defrauding in 2022, and faces years in prison. No one from Collins’s office was charged.

Kao made all of this known to the FBI in the hopes of lessening his sentence, giving interviews all the way up into 2024. His statements revealed a massive pay-to-play apparatus that involved multiple staffers and sitting members of Congress, totaling $900,000 in Navatek donations and more than $40 million a year in federal contracts in return.

According to ProPublica, the FBI was prepared to open a massive bribery probe at the end of 2024, but the team heading the FBI investigation was eliminated when President Trump returned to office—with some of its members even being fired for investigating Trump in the past.

This is yet another instance in which the Trump administration turned a blind eye to corruption. This had the potential to be one of the biggest probes in recent history. Now we may never know the extent to which Collins—and other members of Congress—were in the pocket of this defense contractor. Kao has made political donations to dozens of politicians from both parties, including Jim Clyburn, Lindsey Graham, Joe Biden, Dick Durbin, Jeanne Shaheen, and Tulsi Gabbard.

ProPublica writes that Collins was by far Navatek’s most important business partner, doing everything she could to funnel government contracts to Kao as his company funded her campaign, even getting checks within 24 hours of votes on the defense spending bill. Collins once told Kao, “You’ve seen me deliver,” in a meeting, and Collins specifically thanked Kao, suggesting that she knew the details of their arrangement.

An even more troubling detail: The product of Navatek’s massive federal contracts were 3D-printed boats that the Navy never actually wanted—and never received.

Collins’s office denies any allegations of pay-to-play, calling them “outlandish.” This report of her accepting bribes from a defense lobbyist turned felon comes in the midst of her highly contested November Senate election.

Read the full report here.

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