Brazil’s President Warns United Nations About U.S. and Israel

In the letter, Curtis cited the lavish party Kremlev threw on a private island for Trump Jr., as well as the Trump family’s cryptocurrency ventures, comparing the president’s son to Biden and the myriad Republican-led investigations into Biden’s international business dealings.

“A toaster is a wedding gift. A private-island party paid for by a Putin-connected oligarch is something else. Republicans nearly wore out the subpoena machine investigating Hunter Biden’s foreign relationships. We should not unplug it now. ‘Trust us’ was not enough then, and it is not enough now,” Curtis said in the post.

The move is significant in that Republicans have so far avoided addressing the Trump family’s business deals since the 2024 election. President Trump made a whopping $2.2 billion in 2025, most of it from cryptocurrency, and the family is poised to make hundreds of millions more. The Trumps also have stakes in prediction markets and defense companies, willfully committing ethical violations without any action from Congress.