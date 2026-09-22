Brazil’s President Warns United Nations About U.S. and Israel
The Brazilian president addressed the United Nations right before Trump—and used the opportunity to call out the United States.
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva called out the failure of the United Nations to prevent war, mentioning Israel’s genocide in Gaza and repeatedly criticizing President Trump’s policies during his speech at the U.N. General Assembly in New York Tuesday.
“Generations of Palestinians will carry the pain and trauma left by the genocide of women and children perpetrated by the Netanyahu government in Gaza,” Lula said. He criticized the Trump administration’s sanctioning of Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, saying she “must not be silenced for telling the truth.”
“Illegal settlements in the West Bank are making the two-state solution increasingly unviable, essential for Israelis and Palestinians to live in safety,” Lula added.
On the Iran war, Lula said the “Strait of Hormuz has become a battleground when it should be a vital passage for international trade.”
Regarding the Trump administration’s actions to arrest Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Lula said that the “Venezuelan people deserve to decide their own destiny.” Addressing the White House’s pressure campaign against the Cuban government, Lula said that “the world watches in horror as collective punishment is imposed on 10 million people by an illegal economic and energy embargo.”
Lula additionally took a shot at the U.S. deployment of warships to Latin America, saying, “We do not need aircraft carriers guarding our waters. We need cooperation to block the flow of weapons and money that feeds organized crime. That’s the spirit of the proposal that I personally handed to the U.S. president.”
The Brazilian president closed his speech by alluding to Trump’s ally, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (currently serving a prison sentence for abuses of power and trying to undermine the country’s 2022 elections).
“We will not allow the enemies of democracy, whether domestic or foreign, to undermine popular will. Brazilian democracy belongs to Brazilians. Brazil continues to be a sovereign country. Nobody, nobody will turn us away from this path,” Lula said.
“We are called to choose between multilateralism or unilateralism, democracy or extremism, sovereignty or subordination.”
Lula is one of the few left-leaning Latin American leaders who have survived the Trump administration’s rightward policies in the region. Since his election in 2024 not only did Trump depose and arrest Maduro, but he is pressuring Cuba’s leadership and he gave heavy support to Colombia’s right-wing President Abelardo De La Espriella prior to his election earlier this year.
Unlike the U.S., Brazil tried and convicted its corrupt right-wing president, and just like last year, Lula used his U.N. speech to stand up for his principles rather than cower in fear of being sanctioned or worse.