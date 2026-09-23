Trump Invites Putin to Attend G20 Summit at His Golf Club
Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the invite has already been extended.
The Trump administration has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin—who is four years into his relentless invasion of Ukraine—to the December G20 summit at President Trump’s golf club in Miami. Putin has yet to accept the invitation.
“We’ve invited President Putin to the G20. We think it’s an opportunity for him to engage not just with the president but also with other world leaders,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday after meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. “We hope that’s an invitation he’ll accept. There’s an opportunity in December, if that happens.”
The summit—one of the most important global affairs meetings—is being held at National Doral Golf Club, the private golf course of the American president. Trump tried a similar move in 2020, but was met with widespread outrage before the summit was canceled anyway because of the Covid-19 pandemic. It seems like the bar for blatant presidential corruption has gotten much lower since then.
If Putin accepts Trump’s invite, this would be the first time he attends the global summit since he led the invasion of Ukraine. It would not only be unprecedented but also awkward, as many other world leaders are diametrically opposed to Putin’s war on Ukraine. He also has an active warrant from the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity, as at least 125,000 Ukrainians have been killed in the war thus far, with the most recent attack coming on Wednesday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the Kyiv Post earlier this month that he would attend the G20 summit, as well, and would relish the opportunity to meet with Putin face-to-face. Putin has long rejected this, saying he would only meet with Zelenskiy at the Kremlin in Russia. We’ll have to wait and see.