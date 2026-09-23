Trump Fully Gives Away the Game on Why He Banned News Outlets

“The President determined that Plaintiffs have failed to maintain minimum professional journalistic standards by publishing classified and national security information,” Trump’s brief says.

In addition to the filing, the DOJ attached letters addressed to each outlet citing the stories that were the basis for their removals. The letters, which were unsigned and did not appear on official letterhead, did not claim that the stories cited there contained classified information—in fact, some of them had nothing to do with national security at all.

For example, the letter addressed to Politico complained about a report describing the “bad vibes” at the Republican midterm convention in Texas.