Trump Fully Gives Away the Game on Why He Banned News Outlets
The lawsuit over the ban goes to court Wednesday.
President Donald Trump claimed that the media outlets he banned from the White House threatened national security—without bothering to provide any actual evidence.
In a court filing Tuesday, the Department of Justice defended Trump’s decision to ban CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House. But a closer look at the supposedly supporting evidence reveals that the Trump administration has a weak basis for this argument, Politico reported.
“The President determined that Plaintiffs have failed to maintain minimum professional journalistic standards by publishing classified and national security information,” Trump’s brief says.
In addition to the filing, the DOJ attached letters addressed to each outlet citing the stories that were the basis for their removals. The letters, which were unsigned and did not appear on official letterhead, did not claim that the stories cited there contained classified information—in fact, some of them had nothing to do with national security at all.
For example, the letter addressed to Politico complained about a report describing the “bad vibes” at the Republican midterm convention in Texas.
The DOJ also cited a Politico article about security improvements made to Trump’s ballroom, but the supposedly “intricate” and “internal” document was actually just a handout given to Senate Republicans.
Other reports the DOJ cited, such as those about depleted U.S. munition stockpile and the FBI investigating leaks to a reporter that led to an unflattering article about Kash Patel, have been repeatedly refuted by the Trump administration. If the stories aren’t true, how does it threaten national security to publish them?
The letters, which were purportedly sent out Tuesday before filing, grant each media outlet an opportunity to contest their removal by EOD Friday. The three outlets go to court Wednesday to ask a judge to overturn the ban.