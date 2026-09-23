U.S. Rep. Leaves U.N. as Iranian President Calls Out Killing Kids
The U.S. delegate at the United Nations General Assembly didn’t want to hear about children killed in the Iran war.
The only present U.S. representative walked out of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly Wednesday.
The quiet protest came immediately after Pezeshkian mentioned two airstrikes by American forces in February that killed 178 civilians, most of them children.
Pezeshkian showed images of the sites to the international delegation, holding up posterboards and books that contained photographs before and after the devastation of Shajareh Tayyebeh Primary School in Minab.
“You see these children? These children perished under bombs with weapons used by the United States and Israel,” Pezeshkian said. “They were innocent, had committed no crimes.”
He then displayed pictures of the second attack site, a sports complex in Lamerd.
“A sports hall, where children were busy playing,” Pezeshkian said. “The United States, by using weapons with multiple warheads, targeted that sports hall. They martyred, assassinated, our scientists, our men, women, and children.”
“Those who are terrorists, and train and protect terrorists, describe us as such,” Pezeshkian continued as the U.S. representative stood up from his desk and walked out. “We have only defended ourselves. We are not terrorists.”
At the time of the strikes, U.S. military officials denied that they were behind the attack. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth insisted that the U.S. “never” targets civilians during foreign conflicts. Early reports indicated that outdated Pentagon intel had led them to believe that the school was actually an Iranian base.
But a report by the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran, submitted earlier this month to the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, found that the U.S. had, unequivocally, perpetrated the bloodshed. The independent group found “reasonable grounds” to believe that the U.S. committed war crimes in Iran because American military officials had failed to do basic due diligence on the proposed attack site, such as analyzing publicly available information that would have revealed the site was a children’s school and not a military base.
The group confirmed that the U.S. was behind the attacks by analyzing the damage the strikes inflicted on the surrounding area, as well as to the victims’ bodies. The group said the distinctive pockmarking left behind by a wide spray of tungsten bullets suggested that the weapon of choice was Lockheed Martin’s Precision Strike missiles, also identified as “PRsM.” The U.S., the independent body concluded, is the only nation in the conflict that possessed such weapons.