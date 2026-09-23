MAGA Influencer Puts Trump’s Safety at Risk After Media Ban
Turns out, putting far-right networks in charge isn’t the best idea.
The lone broadcaster that remained in the White House press pool has compromised Donald Trump’s safety.
Real America’s Voice, a far-right streaming channel, aired footage of the president’s motorcade as it wound its way through Manhattan Tuesday evening. The clip captured the taillights of Trump’s NYPD entourage, tracking their movements through the city’s streets.
Conservative influencer Nick Sortor thanked the channel for showcasing “RAW footage of how difficult it is to keep President Trump safe.”
Yet the MAGA loyalists had only done the president a disservice by highlighting the route, and revealed their ignorance regarding the pool’s longstanding policy on the matter.
“For decades, the [White House Correspondents Association] has advised poolers not to air video of taillights because it’s a potential risk to the security of the motorcade,” former WHCA president Weijia Jiang wrote on X, responding to Sortor’s post.
Trump announced Friday that he was banning MS NOW, CNN, and Politico from the White House, writing on Truth Social that the prohibition was the result of “FAKE NEWS.”
Other broadcasters considered the ban an assault on the First Amendment and an affront to news institutions across the country. By Monday, every reputable broadcaster in the White House press pool—including NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox News—had joined together to suspend coverage of the president and his actions until he reversed course.
MS NOW, CNN, and Politico also filed a lawsuit against the president and his administration Monday, describing the selective ban as a “a blatant violation” of the First Amendment.
Just one other streaming service currently remains in the pool: Lindell TV, owned and operated by 2020 election denier MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell—though it too has aired sycophantic coverage of the president.
“Access changes are nothing new,” the White House wrote in a press release Monday. “What is new, however, is the sudden claim that it becomes sacred only when the outlets are friendly to the Radical Left. The rule was never ‘every outlet gets in.’”
“It was always ‘our side stays in,’” the statement read.
On Wednesday, 49 media organizations signed an amicus brief in defense of MS NOW, CNN, and Politico, urging the courts to immediately suspend Trump’s ban.