Mitch McConnell Is Entirely Nonverbal in New Video
The 84-year-old senator also appeared to freeze up.
Senator Mitch McConnell is still refusing to speak publicly after a monthslong absence from the Senate, raising concerns about whether he is still fit for office.
A video posted on X Tuesday by Desiree Townsend, the conservative journalist who first reported on McConnell’s health emergency, showed the longtime Kentucky Republican being wheeled into a large black car ahead of a Senate vote.
As Townsend questioned McConnell on his weekend and whether he felt ready to return to work, the Republican offered only a weak wave. “Do you want to be at work, sir? Would you rather be home?” Townsend asked, but still McConnell did not reply. As the car door slowly closed, McConnell held up a peace sign.
In her post, Townsend wrote that McConnell “appeared somewhat confused by the rain and showed a delayed response, but still gave no verbal acknowledgment.”
This isn’t the only alarming development in McConnell’s ongoing health saga. This past weekend, his wife, Elaine Chao, stood in for McConnell at an event at the University of Louisiana’s McConnell Center.
In June, McConnell was found unconscious in his Washington, D.C., home and rushed to the hospital. His office spent weeks refusing to explain his extended hospitalization or elaborate on his eventual return to Capitol Hill. Since returning, McConnell has not appeared lucid or aware, and has remained eerily silent to the public. When the Republican finally did break his silence, he voted incorrectly on a Senate bill and had to be instructed on how to vote.