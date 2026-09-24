Man Shot by ICE Has Been Detained With Bullet in His Back for Days

On Tuesday, a federal judge paused Garcés Perez’s deportation. But that came after ICE took him out of the hospital with a bullet still in his back to interrogate him. Perez was shot on Sunday while making a DoorDash delivery, and his wife and attorney didn’t have access to him for hours after he was detained and then moved to a detention center.

At a press conference after visiting Garcés Perez Wednesday, Casar railed against the federal government for shooting him in the back and arresting people like him without a criminal record.

“If you check the overall federal government stats about San Antonio-Austin area, the overwhelming majority of people by ICE’s own admission are people with no criminal history at all,” Casar said.