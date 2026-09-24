Man Shot by ICE Has Been Detained With Bullet in His Back for Days
How many days is ICE going to lock up this man with a bullet in his body?
Wilber Rafael Garcés Perez, the food delivery driver shot by ICE in Austin, Texas on Sunday, still has a bullet lodged in his body and his wound is still bleeding.
Garcés Perez’s lawyer, Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch, posted on X that her client was visited by Representative Greg Casar Wednesday at ICE’s detention center in Pearsall, Texas. She said Garcés Perez still does not have full mobility on his left side, only receiving an injection for pain just one hour before the congressman arrived. The wound with the bullet hole is still bleeding, she added.
On Tuesday, a federal judge paused Garcés Perez’s deportation. But that came after ICE took him out of the hospital with a bullet still in his back to interrogate him. Perez was shot on Sunday while making a DoorDash delivery, and his wife and attorney didn’t have access to him for hours after he was detained and then moved to a detention center.
At a press conference after visiting Garcés Perez Wednesday, Casar railed against the federal government for shooting him in the back and arresting people like him without a criminal record.
“If you check the overall federal government stats about San Antonio-Austin area, the overwhelming majority of people by ICE’s own admission are people with no criminal history at all,” Casar said.
Lincoln-Goldfinch maintains that Garcés Perez was in the country legally with a work permit.