Situation Worsens After Horrifying ICE Shooting of DoorDash Driver
Wilber Rafael Garcés Perez was shot while making a food delivery in Austin, Texas.
The man Immigration and Customs Enforcement shot and wounded in Austin, Texas, in the middle of a DoorDash delivery was not allowed to see his wife before federal agents moved him to an undisclosed location.
Wilber Rafael Garcés Perez, 28, an asylum-seeker from Venezuela, was delivering food at 1 p.m. when he encountered ICE agents, who reportedly shot him in the torso. It’s not confirmed what happened in the lead-up to the shooting, or what his condition is at this time.
“Today at 12:30, Wilber called his wife to tell her that he had been shot,” his attorney, Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch, said in an interview with KHOU-11. “And he was yelling in agony, and the call cut off. That was all she knew.”
Lincoln-Goldfinch posted on X that the hospital did not allow Garcés Perez’s wife access to him or “meaningful details on his condition,” and ICE later moved him to an undisclosed location.
“We not only were lied to and told that he wasn’t there, but we were thrown off the hospital grounds by several officers who treated us as trespassers,” Lincoln-Goldfich told NBC News.
NBC News said that social media video showed a dark SUV stopping in front of a blue sedan, and a person exited the SUV. Three gunshots were reportedly heard as the person approached the sedan.
A DHS spokesperson said that Garcés Perez had a final order of removal and entered the country illegally during the Biden administration, but did not say if there was body camera footage or if Garcés Perez has a criminal record. His lawyer said he entered the country legally and had a valid work permit.