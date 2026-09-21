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Situation Worsens After Horrifying ICE Shooting of DoorDash Driver

Wilber Rafael Garcés Perez was shot while making a food delivery in Austin, Texas.

Yellow caution tape blocks off an area with a blue sedan and large SUV, as two police officers stand nearby.
Law enforcement monitor a vehicle that was shot at by ICE officers on September 20 in Austin, Texas.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Law enforcement monitor a vehicle that was shot at by ICE officers on September 20 in Austin, Texas.

The man Immigration and Customs Enforcement shot and wounded in Austin, Texas, in the middle of a DoorDash delivery was not allowed to see his wife before federal agents moved him to an undisclosed location.

Wilber Rafael Garcés Perez, 28, an asylum-seeker from Venezuela, was delivering food at 1 p.m. when he encountered ICE agents, who reportedly shot him in the torso. It’s not confirmed what happened in the lead-up to the shooting, or what his condition is at this time.

“Today at 12:30, Wilber called his wife to tell her that he had been shot,” his attorney, Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch, said in an interview with KHOU-11. “And he was yelling in agony, and the call cut off. That was all she knew.”

Lincoln-Goldfinch posted on X that the hospital did not allow Garcés Perez’s wife access to him or “meaningful details on his condition,” and ICE later moved him to an undisclosed location.

“We not only were lied to and told that he wasn’t there, but we were thrown off the hospital grounds by several officers who treated us as trespassers,” Lincoln-Goldfich told NBC News.

NBC News said that social media video showed a dark SUV stopping in front of a blue sedan, and a person exited the SUV. Three gunshots were reportedly heard as the person approached the sedan.

A DHS spokesperson said that Garcés Perez had a final order of removal and entered the country illegally during the Biden administration, but did not say if there was body camera footage or if Garcés Perez has a criminal record. His lawyer said he entered the country legally and had a valid work permit.

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Trump Lashes Out as CNN, MS NOW, and Politico All Sue Him

Trump’s White House media ban isn’t exactly turning out how he imagined.

Donald Trump points and speaks while wearing a USA cap
Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

CNN, MS NOW, and Politico are suing President Trump after he banned them from the White House on Friday.

“We are filing a lawsuit today to protect our First Amendment rights and defend the principle that the government does not decide what the press reports or publishes,” they announced Monday morning. “Without notice or process, the White House revoked our journalists’ credentials because it objected to our reporting. Left unchallenged, this threatens press freedom and the public’s right to independent journalism free from government interference.”

The outlets are suing the president and his top advisers, and asking a Washington, D.C., judge to quickly intervene to restore their access to the White House after they were denied entry on Saturday.

Trump quickly responded to news of the lawsuit just hours later.

“The White House is not instituting an assault on the Free Press, something which I cherish. It is instituting an assault on the FAKE NEWS, something that has grown like Cancer in our beloved United States of America,” he wrote on Truth Social. “It is corrupt, purposeful, pervasive, fully coordinated, and totally out of control. It is a threat to our National Security, and must be stopped, NOW!”

This is a culmination of Trump’s long-waged war against the media, particularly with CNN. He has already sued The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, ABC News, and CBS News for perceived slights and alleged inaccuracies—all while even more blatantly biased outlets like Fox News, One America News, Newsmax, and other right-wing networks are treated with legitimacy and respect.

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Trump Admin Covering Up Number of U.S. Troops Killed in Iran War

U.S. officials say the Trump administration is hiding the real death toll from the war.

President Donald Trump listens as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a Cabinet meeting
Kent NISHIMURA/AFP/Getty Images

The Trump administration may be hiding exactly how many American troops have died in the Iran war. 

The Washington Post, citing six anonymous U.S. officials, reports that more U.S. service members have died than the Department of Defense has publicly disclosed. Five of these officials told the newspaper that there have been 22 military deaths during the war, four more than the 18 currently appearing in the Defense Casualty Analysis System, the DOD’s public database. 

Another unnamed official says that 23 service members have been killed since February 28, when the U.S. and Israel first launched airstrikes on Iran. Not all of the alleged undisclosed deaths are directly tied to the war, this official reportedly said, but all of the deceased soldiers were in the Middle East while the war was going on. 

This official also told the Post that three American contractors based in the region have also died since the start of the war. The details behind the undisclosed deaths are unclear, including who they were and how, when, and where they died. The Pentagon refused to answer the newspaper’s inquiries about the disputed death figures.  

The Iran war is extremely unpopular with the American people, with the risk to U.S. troops among one of many reasons why. If Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and the rest of the Trump administration are hiding military casualties, that raises questions as to the circumstances of their deaths and what incentive White House officials have to keep them secret. 

President Trump, Hegseth, and everyone else in the administration continue to insist that the Iran war is going well, despite the Strait of Hormuz remaining closed and Iran’s allies in Yemen, the Houthis, taking over the Bab al-Mandeb Strait on the other side of the Arabian Peninsula. Hiding American deaths further exposes the White House’s attempts to fool the American people that the war has been a success.  

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Malcolm Ferguson/
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Pentagon Says Iran War Cost $45 Billion—if You Don’t Count Everything

U.S. Central Command gave an incomplete estimate of the Iran war cost to Congress.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks at a podium
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
Mandel NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

President Trump’s seven-month war on Iran has cost the American taxpayer $45.1 billion, according to estimates the United States Central Command gave Congress this week. They also estimate that they’ll require another $28 billion to cover the cost to replace lost munitions.

According to the CENTCOM estimate, $28.1 billion went toward replacing spent munitions, $11.2 billion went toward general operations, and $4.3 billion went to weapons and tools that were “lost.” Another $1.5 billion went toward fuel. The estimate tracks up until September 3. It does not, however, account for the massive damage to U.S. military bases in the Middle East. There was also not a more detailed breakdown of the costs.

In July, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth estimated that the Pentagon had already spent $37.5 billion on the war at that point. That total has quickly been eclipsed, and the war has no end in sight.

Literally no one voted for this war. Trump moved on his own, at the behest of the Israeli government. Now everyday Americans are paying for it, even as the vast majority disapprove of the war and how the president has handled it. And yet Republicans don’t seem to care, even as gas prices spike and midterms draw closer.

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Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
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Trump Bans Three Major News Outlets From the White House

It is unclear if he has the power to do this.

Donald Trump points and speaks while wearing a USA cap
Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Donald Trump announced Friday he was banning several of America’s most prominent national news institutions from the White House, claiming that the prohibition was the result of “FAKE NEWS.”

He specified that he would bar CNN, MS NOW, and Politico, though it is unclear if Trump actually has the power to ban their reporters from the White House grounds. It is also unclear if the ban extends to other government buildings, such as the Capitol.

“Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow.”

Trump did not identify specific stories that he felt fell into that category, though earlier in the day, Trump lamented online that “CNN is so dishonest.”

“Everything they say is slanted against the Republican Party,” Trump wrote Friday morning. “They are truly FAKE NEWS!”

The news industry is an essential component of a healthy democracy. Questioning authority figures, dispelling untruths, shedding light on injustice, and disseminating verified information to the public are functions of that job in play, and tools to hold power to account.

But Trump has made it his mission since he first descended the golden escalator at Trump Tower in 2015 to sow public distrust in America’s news institutions. Time and again he has said the less-than-devotional coverage of his political campaigns, his fraudulent business practices, his dubious personal connections, and his presidential administrations are tantamount to “fake news.”

In recent years Trump has aggressively pursued legal action against several major news entities, including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, ABC News, and CBS News (as well as the broadcaster’s parent company, Paramount). He also sued the Des Moines Register, its parent company Gannett, and pollster J. Ann Selzer in December 2024, retroactively claiming that presidential polls the paper had published prior to Election Day were election interference.

This story has been updated.

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