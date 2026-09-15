Trump Loses His Mind Over Third Major Legal Loss in Under 24 Hours
First mail-in voting, then putting his name on the Kennedy Center
Donald Trump is convinced that the Kennedy Center is doomed to fail without his name front and center on its facade.
The president lamented the state of the famed arts institution in a lengthy post on Truth Social Tuesday, claiming that the property is in a “in a virtual state of collapse” and that he alone can save it.
“Remember, The Kennedy Center was losing Hundreds of Millions of Dollars when I took over. It was failing badly! It had nothing to do with me, I am only there to help,” Trump wrote. “I just got there to reveal the facts, but especially those concerning Building Safety.”
The rant came hours after a federal judge ruled that the performing arts space could not be renamed to include “Donald J. Trump” on its exterior, noting that Congress singularly arbitrates the name of the Kennedy Center, which was erected to memorialize the assassinated President John F. Kennedy.
Judge Christopher R. Cooper also barred the Kennedy Center board from renaming the surrounding campus as the “President Donald J. Trump Plaza.”
“Simply put, defendants cannot install memorials for President Trump or anyone or anything else at the Kennedy Center without Congress’s blessing,” Cooper wrote. “The board resolution bucks a federal court order and a statute Congress enacted.”
That decision did not sit well with the Kennedy Center board, which is composed of Trump as its president and a batch of Trump appointees, who promptly voted to shut the center down.
The board had previously asserted that adding Trump’s name to the building was the only way to maintain his promised funding and ensure the arts space could avoid “certain fiscal collapse.”
Programming at the Kennedy Center was initially projected to end in July to make way for a two-year renovation period. Trump announced the plan in February, at which point he said, “Financing is completed and fully in place.”
Long before Trump’s meddling, the Kennedy Center was widely considered a premier arts institution. But since the White House became directly involved in its operations and programming, its normally star-studded lineup has fallen apart.
In December, the president suddenly decided to rename the venerated cultural institution “The Donald J. Trump and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts,” in a flagrant rejection of the laws that created the center in the first place.
The judge’s decision was the third major legal loss that Trump has suffered in less than 24 hours. On Monday, a federal judge blocked the administration’s efforts to limit visa stays for foreign students and journalists, effectively upending a pillar of Trump’s anti-immigration efforts. And later that night, the Supreme Court ruled against the president’s mail-in voting scheme. The news sent Trump into a tirade, during which he lashed out at his judicial appointees, claiming they were “not the people I interviewed to serve on the United States Supreme Court.”