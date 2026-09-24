Trump, 80, Struggles to Stay Awake as Xi Speaks at White House
He couldn’t even stay awake for Xi’s first visit to the White House in over a decade.
President Trump could barely keep his eyes open during a press conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House on Thursday.
The president looked completely out of it at multiple points during Xi’s speech—eyes heavy and fluttering, body hunched forward. This is the second time this month that the 80-year-old president has appeared drowsy during an important televised meeting, the most recent one being the 9/11 memorial event at the Pentagon marking 25 years since the attack.
This is a very bad look, regardless of what excuse his team and supporters spin up. The president of another major world power, and often U.S. rival, is speaking, and the guy in charge of our country can’t even try to look like he’s present and paying attention. We all deserve better.