Trump and Natalie Harp Sued Over Truth Social Insider Trading Scheme

😬 Trump's brags are being met with total silence at the UN pic.twitter.com/hdMKOIzL7B — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2026

Later in his speech, the majority of the Iranian delegation chose to walk out after Trump asked the audience if he should “annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly” or “drive them into hell with no chance of survival.” After that, the Cuban delegation did the same—reacting to Trump’s claim that Cuba is an “absolutely failed state.”

Cuban delegation stands up and WALKS OUT after Trump rips them during his UN speech: "The communist regime is under great pressure. It's an absolutely failed state. And it will fall. We will not allow a haven for foreign adversaries to threaten America on our own doorstep." pic.twitter.com/oxMs92NP9h — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 22, 2026

These statements are extremely damaging to any hope of diplomacy, as Trump has been making threats of total annihilation of the Islamic Republic for nearly seven months. Trump is also absolving the U.S. of any wrongdoing, as many of Cuba’s past and present issues can be directly tied to the U.S. embargo and blockade of the country, which has cut it off from vital survival resources. And yet Trump chose to use the U.N. bully pulpit to present his version of reality—one that Cuba and Iran’s leadership chose to walk away from rather than entertain.