Trump and Natalie Harp Sued Over Truth Social Insider Trading Scheme
The president and his controversial aide are being sued over the controversial “Truth API” program.
President Trump and his aide Nataie Harp are the targets of a new lawsuit over the “Truth API” program, which offers Truth Social users early access to the posts from government officials for $100,000-a-month.
The suit was filed last Thursday by watchdog groups American Oversight and Campaign for Accountability, who argue that the president is essentially running a pay-to-play scheme, offering crucial information that impacts global markets and policy decisions to the highest bidder.
“Information the Trump Administration disseminates on Truth Social through its official accounts can have significant consequences for the global economy,” the suit reads.
Harp is named as defendant, as the lawsuit recognizes her as “the primary White House staffer responsible” for posting for Trump on Truth Social.
“President Trump and members of his administration are exploiting their offices to benefit a private company owned by the President, his family members, and allies,” said Samuel Davis, an attorney at Gerstein Harrow, LLP working on the suit. “This brazen scheme is illegal many times over and is an affront to the basic principle that the government exists to serve the people, not to enrich cronies and insiders.”
On Monday, the city of San Francisco followed up with its own lawsuit, arguing that Truth API is a “corrupt business scheme” that violates federal laws against insider trading as well as California’s Unfair Competition Law. That lawsuit targets Trump Media & Technology group, and does not mention Harp specifically.
Trump has yet to respond to news of either lawsuit.