Trump Is Already Breaking Ground on His Next Vanity Project
Triumphal Arch, here we come!
Excavation work has already begun at the proposed site of Donald Trump’s 250-foot “Triumphal Arch.”
Construction crews were spotted at Memorial Circle on Columbia Island Thursday morning, surrounded by fences and accompanied by a small drilling rig, according to photographs captured by a local resident and published by Popville.
The work did not begin without warning. Earlier this month, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum shared on X that the agency was “preparing to start, over the next two-week period, the excavation work necessary for the Great Triumphal Arch and Military Observation Deck.”
“Over 70 major cities/capitals around the world, from London, Paris and Rome to Madrid, Athens and New Delhi, all showcase beautiful arches. Interestingly, Washington, DC, is the only major Western capital without an arch,” Burgum said in a separate post. “Now after 125 years of waiting, the most powerful capital in the world will be home of the most spectacular and beautiful arch of them all!”
The Trump administration has claimed that it doesn’t need congressional approval to begin the $250 million undertaking because of a broad project authorization provided in 1925 to build the nearby Arlington Memorial Bridge and its surrounding features.
But that plan did not include a towering arch. Instead, historical records obtained by The Washington Post in July revealed that the original design for the bridge included smaller columns on either side of the bridge.
Opponents to the arch’s construction, including a coalition of prominent Democrats, have argued that the administration needs to obtain new congressional approval before starting construction, lest the executive office tread on Congress’s authority.
“This is a straightforward issue of who’s in charge,” Maine Senator Angus King (who is an independent but caucuses with Democrats) told the Post in March.
If it moves forward, the arch will physically situate Trump’s legacy between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery, interrupting a hallowed symbolic conversation between the president who ended slavery and the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in order to do so.
Trump has obsessed over his legacy throughout his second term, a fixation easily illustrated by the long list of vanity projects he’s cooked up instead of fulfilling the difficult job of steering the nation.
Beyond the arch, Trump has razed the White House East Wing, started construction on a $600 million ballroom (the price of which keeps growing), gutted the Lincoln bathroom, transformed the Palm Room from a lush green foyer into a sterile lobby, and mowed down Jackie Kennedy Onassis’s famous Rose Garden.
The administration also spent more than $16 million on an unsuccessful and rushed renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, took a sledgehammer to the Harry S. Truman Bowling Alley, indiscriminately axed trees in the Washington area, and destroyed the Kennedy Center.