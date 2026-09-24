Trump Is Already Breaking Ground on His Next Vanity Project

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The work did not begin without warning. Earlier this month, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum shared on X that the agency was “preparing to start, over the next two-week period, the excavation work necessary for the Great Triumphal Arch and Military Observation Deck.”

“Over 70 major cities/capitals around the world, from London, Paris and Rome to Madrid, Athens and New Delhi, all showcase beautiful arches. Interestingly, Washington, DC, is the only major Western capital without an arch,” Burgum said in a separate post. “Now after 125 years of waiting, the most powerful capital in the world will be home of the most spectacular and beautiful arch of them all!”

The Trump administration has claimed that it doesn’t need congressional approval to begin the $250 million undertaking because of a broad project authorization provided in 1925 to build the nearby Arlington Memorial Bridge and its surrounding features.