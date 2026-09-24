Trump Crashes Out Over Report He Wants to Rename Ford’s Theatre
Donald Trump insisted he definitely doesn’t want to slap his name on the historic building.
Donald Trump has claimed that it’s completely unbelievable that he would put his name on a theater commemorating an assassinated president. But he wasn’t talking about the Kennedy Center.
MS NOW reported Wednesday that top Trump officials were already mulling over the next American landmark to be consumed by Trump’s eponymous brand. One potential option, according to an administration official who spoke with the network, was Ford’s Theatre—where President Abraham Lincoln was killed in 1865. The suggestion reportedly sparked a tense discussion last week among people overseeing the storied playhouse.
The president wrote about the matter hours later on Truth Social, chalking the story up to “FAKE NEWS!”
“The story that the White House, or me, want to affix my name to Ford’s Theatre, in Washington, D.C., where Abraham Lincoln was assassinated, is a ridiculous lie,” Trump wrote on social media Wednesday evening.
But his aversion to the idea was apparently not due to any sort of historical reverence.
“Who would possibly want a name on such a tragic place?” Trump wrote.
“The Dumocrats suffer from serious Trump Derangement Syndrome,” he continued. “They are Degenerates and Losers who make up lie after lie, and this Ford’s Theatre Hoax is just another one of their never-ending, malicious falsehoods to try to discredit and demean.”
The president reiterated his comments Thursday morning, further claiming that the national media and the Democratic Party “conspire together to make up false stories” about him. “Shouldn’t be allowed to happen,” Trump wrote.
But Trump’s projected outrage stands in stark contrast to his machinations at the Kennedy Center, where he has worked tirelessly to plaster his name on the living memorial. Part of that effort included replacing the center’s board with a spate of Trumpian loyalists (and appointing himself as its chairman), and leveraging that power to find avenues to affix his name and brand on the performing arts space or its grounds. He has been profoundly unsuccessful in doing so, however—Trump has faced numerous legal obstacles in his quest to rename the Kennedy Center, in no small part because the site itself is under the jurisdiction of Congress.
Ford’s Theatre, however, is not.