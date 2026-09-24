MAGA Senator Goes on Crazed Posting Spree About Furries

“I know the deranged Democrats don’t like the fact that I called out the insane FURRY CULTURE this week. But the truth is, there is an ALARMING number of these DERANGED people working in our airline industry,” the Alabama Republican wrote on X. “Don’t believe me? Just a few months ago, PILOTS were MEOWING and BARKING at each other over the radio at DCA.”

Tuberville included a link to an NBC report from April that featured audio of two pilots doing just that: meowing and barking. (The report indicates the pilots were just joking around.)

In another post, Tuberville complained about an “Aviation Furs Meet-up” at the Furry Migration convention in Minneapolis earlier this month. “Ask yourself … would you be comfortable with a MENTALLY ILL FURRY being your pilot?” he wrote on X.