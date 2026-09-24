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MAGA Senator Goes on Crazed Posting Spree About Furries

You read that right.

Senator Tommy Tuberville gestures and speaks during a committee hearing
Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg/Getty Images

With just weeks until the midterm elections, Senator Tommy Tuberville, who hopes to be Alabama’s next governor, is ignoring voter concerns to descend into a bizarre anti-furry frenzy.

In a series of social media posts Thursday, Tuberville refused to back down from his outrageous claims that many airline pilots, flight attendants, and air traffic controllers are part of a community of adults who pretend to be animals that have sex with each other.

“I know the deranged Democrats don’t like the fact that I called out the insane FURRY CULTURE this week. But the truth is, there is an ALARMING number of these DERANGED people working in our airline industry,” the Alabama Republican wrote on X. “Don’t believe me? Just a few months ago, PILOTS were MEOWING and BARKING at each other over the radio at DCA.”

Tuberville included a link to an NBC report from April that featured audio of two pilots doing just that: meowing and barking. (The report indicates the pilots were just joking around.)

In another post, Tuberville complained about an “Aviation Furs Meet-up” at the Furry Migration convention in Minneapolis earlier this month. “Ask yourself … would you be comfortable with a MENTALLY ILL FURRY being your pilot?” he wrote on X.

Tuberville’s anti-furry frenzy began during an address on the Senate floor Wednesday. “Lord help us. It’s terrifying when you think about this,” Tuberville said. “When you walk onto a commercial flight, it’s possible that the pilot flying your plane could have a deranged fetish of dressing up like an animal.”

The Alabama Republican falsely claimed there was a disturbing trend of violence on the left, specifically stemming from transgender people and furries—and mentioned Tyler Robinson and Thomas Crooks as examples (neither man is trans, nor have they given any indication of being a furry).

It should go without saying that being transgender has nothing to do with being a furry, and being transgender and/or a furry has nothing to do with political violence. In reality, right-wing attacks account for the majority of domestic terrorism, and most mass shootings are committed by white cisgender men. Tuberville’s comments only serve to antagonize transgender people and sexual minorities, who are already targets for the Trump administration.

Similarly, his claims of a secret furry community embedded within the airline industry are unsubstantiated.

Meanwhile, Tuberville has faced widespread criticism for sidelining actual issues.

As the average price of diesel reached $6.15 in Alabama this week, Tuberville claimed that prices had been high before, would go up and down, and insisted that “people will deal with it.”

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Senate Republicans Refuse to Rein in Trump’s Iran War Again

Only four Republicans voted for the measure, as two Democrats ensured that wasn’t enough.

Capitol building
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Senate Republicans have once again refused to rein in President Trump’s war on Iran, voting 49–50 to block a war powers resolution on Thursday, choosing to allow the president to continue his $45 billion failed effort.

The razor-thin margin saw four Republicans vote against the president’s war: Senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Rand Paul, and Thom Tillis. Senator John Fetterman was the only Democrat to vote against the resolution, while Democratic Senator Angela Alsobrooks missed the vote, ensuring that four Republican votes was not enough to sink the resolution.

The last time the Senate attempted to pass the Iran war powers resolution, in June, Trump yelled at Republican Senator Bill Cassidy afterward for breaking ranks—and he subsequently changed his vote, sinking the resolution. The war has gotten even worse since then, with gas prices still high, the Strait of Hormuz still closed, and sailors trying to commit suicide—all as midterms draw near. Still, many Republicans are boisterous and confident about the war, even as the vast majority of Americans are not.

The measure is largely symbolic, and yet most Republicans still did not want to vote in favor.

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NYPD Arrests Protesters—Including Celebrities—as Netanyahu Speaks

Over 100 people were arrested ahead of Netanyahu’s speech to the United Nations, protest organizers said.

NYPD officers detain actress Susan Sarandon and other pro-Palestinian demonstrators who were blocking First Avenue near the U.N. headquarters ahead of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address, September 24.
NYPD officers detain actress Susan Sarandon and other pro-Palestinian demonstrators who were blocking First Avenue near the U.N. headquarters ahead of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address, on September 24.
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NYPD officers detain actress Susan Sarandon and other pro-Palestinian demonstrators who were blocking First Avenue near the U.N. headquarters ahead of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address, on September 24.

Police arrested dozens of protesters who filled the streets around the United Nations Thursday in advance of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech before the U.N. General Assembly. 

Those arrested included Daraliza Chevalier, the Democratic nominee for New York’s 13th congressional district, New York City Council member Chi Ossé, Chelsea Manning, Linda Sarsour, and celebrities including Hannah Eindbinder, Susan Sarandon, and comedian Caleb Hearon. They were among at least 100 protesters detained by police, organizers told The Guardian.

The protest, which was led by Jewish Voice for Peace, included other famous celebrities, as well, including Elliot Page, Chris Rabb, and Cynthia Nixon, though it is unclear if they were also arrested.  

Prior to her arrest, Chevalier told PIX11 News that “Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal who belongs at The Hague, and it cannot be that he comes to our city unchallenged.”

“So many New Yorkers refuse to be complicit in a genocide,” Chevalier said. “If the police officers tell us to disperse, I will not be leaving, which will likely mean that I will be arrested today. I think it is deeply ironic that a man who is wanted by the International Criminal Court has not faced justice, has not been arrested, and that our government has refused to actually act on that warrant as he has committed the most heinous and atrocious crimes against humanity within our lifetimes.”

The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu almost two years ago, but since the U.S. is not a signatory to the court, he is able to travel to the country without fear of arrest or prosecution. The Trump administration instead sanctioned the court in February 2025, and plans to take further measures in the coming days against anyone who engages in financial transactions with the ICC. Shortly after the arrests of protesters, Netanyahu found himself speaking to a sparse audience, as many delegates chose to leave the U.N. building rather than listen to his speech. 

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Everyone Walks Out of U.N. Before Netanyahu Says a Single Word

The Israeli prime minister is increasingly isolated in the world.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures and speaks at the UNGA
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Dozens of representatives from participating member countries staged a mass walkout at the United Nations Thursday, just as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walked up to the podium to begin speaking.

There are 193 countries in the United Nations General Assembly. It was the second year in a row that delegates protested Netanyahu’s appearance. As nearly everybody in the room stood up and filed out of the main hall, others remained but stood up and applauded the international protest.

Meanwhile, around the room, supporters of the Israeli leader began chanting, “Am Yisrael Chai,” a refrain that translates to “The nation of Israel lives.”

Netanyahu’s appearance came hours after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas spoke to the General Assembly. Abbas decried what he described as Israel’s “malicious colonial scheme” to steal and control Gaza and the West Bank, and force Palestinians off the land.

Outside on the street, police were arresting participants of another protest. Hundreds of protesters with Jewish Voices for Peace—including celebrities Elliot Page, Susan Sarandon, Hannah Einbinder, and Chelsea Manning—blocked the U.N.’s entrance road, chanting, “We charged you with genocide, Netanyahu you can’t hide.”

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani reiterated calls for Netanyahu’s arrest ahead of the General Assembly.

“When it comes to Benjamin Netanyahu, I have described him as I believe him to be: a war criminal and an architect of a horrific genocide of the Palestinian people,” the mayor told CNN on Monday.

The International Criminal Court issued a warrant for Netanyahu’s arrest in 2024, charging him with war crimes after Hamas attacked an Israeli music festival on October 7, 2023. Earlier this month, Haaretz reported that Netanyahu received dozens of warnings ahead of the impending attack but chose to ignore them.

“If the International Criminal Court deems someone worthy of an arrest because of a violation of those laws, then who are we to say that anyone should be above that? And I think very clearly that everyone should be held accountable to it,” Mamdani said.

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Federal Judge Torches ICE for Mass Detention in “Degrading” Conditions

The judge issued an injunction on the policy.

A masked ICE agent
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A federal judge issued a permanent injunction Thursday on conditions at ICE’s New York City office at Federal 26 Plaza, finding that officers had subjected immigrant detainees to overcrowded rooms, unsanitary conditions, insufficient food and water, as well as inadequate sleeping conditions, medical care, and legal counsel.

“For want of sufficient appropriate places to put them, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (‘ICE’) has confined many of those arrested in overcrowded, squalid, and degrading rooms for excessive periods of time,” wrote District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in his ruling.

Before the summer of 2025, ICE generally held fewer than 10 detainees at a time in a series of “hold rooms” on the tenth floor of the agency’s offices. “Toward the end of May 2025, however, that number increased to the point where ICE typically was holding between forty and seventy detainees in the hold rooms at any given time,” Kaplan wrote.

Detainees were kept in these conditions for “far longer than 72 hours,” the judge stated. One person who was detained for nine and a half days said they were held with 70 other men, in a room so small that they “were all bunched up.”

ICE did not offer detainees cots, pillows, or blankets. Instead, people were forced to sleep on aluminum or mylar sheets on hard concrete floors. One detainee claimed the air conditioning made the room feel like an “icebox,” while another said that staying in such a crowded room was “like being in an oven.” The lights were kept on at all hours, and many did not have the space even to lie down.

ICE maintained that detainees were offered three meals a day, but detainees reported that they were offered only one meal a day or sometimes no food at all, and they were always hungry. The judge claimed that ICE officials had attempted to “sanitize the record after the fact.”

Kaplan also found that detainees were kept in unsanitary conditions and denied basic hygiene and privacy. They were kept in the same clothes they’d been arrested in, given no way to bathe or brush their teeth, and had access to only a semi-private toilet. One woman reported that she had her period for five days, but her entire room was only offered two menstrual pads during that same period.

“Thus, despite some attempts by ICE personnel to sanitize the record, the facts show that the living conditions in the hold rooms through the summer of 2025 were anything but sanitary,” the judge stated. “They were woefully inadequate, and detainees were denied basic privacy.”

Kaplan also found that ICE’s medical precautions and care was “inadequate” and access to legal counsel was also “severely restricted.”

This latest ruling should raise serious alarms, especially in light of ICE’s recent policy to stop sharing the locations of thousands of immigrants who received a final deportation order.

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