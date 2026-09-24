MAGA Senator Goes on Crazed Posting Spree About Furries
You read that right.
With just weeks until the midterm elections, Senator Tommy Tuberville, who hopes to be Alabama’s next governor, is ignoring voter concerns to descend into a bizarre anti-furry frenzy.
In a series of social media posts Thursday, Tuberville refused to back down from his outrageous claims that many airline pilots, flight attendants, and air traffic controllers are part of a community of adults who pretend to be animals that have sex with each other.
“I know the deranged Democrats don’t like the fact that I called out the insane FURRY CULTURE this week. But the truth is, there is an ALARMING number of these DERANGED people working in our airline industry,” the Alabama Republican wrote on X. “Don’t believe me? Just a few months ago, PILOTS were MEOWING and BARKING at each other over the radio at DCA.”
Tuberville included a link to an NBC report from April that featured audio of two pilots doing just that: meowing and barking. (The report indicates the pilots were just joking around.)
In another post, Tuberville complained about an “Aviation Furs Meet-up” at the Furry Migration convention in Minneapolis earlier this month. “Ask yourself … would you be comfortable with a MENTALLY ILL FURRY being your pilot?” he wrote on X.
Tuberville’s anti-furry frenzy began during an address on the Senate floor Wednesday. “Lord help us. It’s terrifying when you think about this,” Tuberville said. “When you walk onto a commercial flight, it’s possible that the pilot flying your plane could have a deranged fetish of dressing up like an animal.”
The Alabama Republican falsely claimed there was a disturbing trend of violence on the left, specifically stemming from transgender people and furries—and mentioned Tyler Robinson and Thomas Crooks as examples (neither man is trans, nor have they given any indication of being a furry).
It should go without saying that being transgender has nothing to do with being a furry, and being transgender and/or a furry has nothing to do with political violence. In reality, right-wing attacks account for the majority of domestic terrorism, and most mass shootings are committed by white cisgender men. Tuberville’s comments only serve to antagonize transgender people and sexual minorities, who are already targets for the Trump administration.
Similarly, his claims of a secret furry community embedded within the airline industry are unsubstantiated.
Meanwhile, Tuberville has faced widespread criticism for sidelining actual issues.
As the average price of diesel reached $6.15 in Alabama this week, Tuberville claimed that prices had been high before, would go up and down, and insisted that “people will deal with it.”