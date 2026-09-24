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Hafiz Rashid/
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Trump Gives Chinese State Media More Power Than American Media

Chinese state media got access to the White House—but not American outlets that Trump doesn’t like.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters outside the White House
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Trump’s press ban left his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping without any U.S. TV pool coverage, giving Chinese state media more access to the White House than American press.

Despite a court order Wednesday night restoring White House access to Politico, MS NOW, and CNN, their journalists were still barred from the grounds Thursday morning. As a result, the entire White House TV press pool, which includes Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC, and CNN, continued their boycott from broadcasting the president live, and were joined by White House photojournalists.

“Although a court decision restored media access to CNN, Politico & MS NOW earlier this morning, we are currently without a network pool camera. If anything changes, I’ll send out an update,” White House print pool reporter Kerry Picket said.

As a result, China Global Television Network was one of the few outlets to have video of Xi’s arrival at the White House, a reminder of when Trump in his first term barred the U.S. press pool from the building while allowing Russian state media to take pictures of Trump with Russian officials.

After the outlets were barred Thursday morning, they immediately notified the court. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly gave the White House until 12:30 p.m. to explain the continued ban. The White House responded just before the deadline, claiming in a court document that access was restored to Politico, CNN, and MS NOW as of 9:55 a.m.

That wasn’t the case, as Politico, CNN, and MS NOW only reported being allowed onto White House grounds around noon, long after Trump’s press conference with Xi. Per Kelly’s order, Trump has to allow their access for at least two weeks while the court case continues.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
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Trump Is Already Breaking Ground on His Next Vanity Project

Triumphal Arch, here we come!

Donald Trump holds a model of an arch as he delivers remarks during a ballroom fundraising dinner in the East Room.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Excavation work has already begun at the proposed site of Donald Trump’s 250-foot “Triumphal Arch.”

Construction crews were spotted at Memorial Circle on Columbia Island Thursday morning, surrounded by fences and accompanied by a small drilling rig, according to photographs captured by a local resident and published by Popville.

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

The work did not begin without warning. Earlier this month, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum shared on X that the agency was “preparing to start, over the next two-week period, the excavation work necessary for the Great Triumphal Arch and Military Observation Deck.”

“Over 70 major cities/capitals around the world, from London, Paris and Rome to Madrid, Athens and New Delhi, all showcase beautiful arches. Interestingly, Washington, DC, is the only major Western capital without an arch,” Burgum said in a separate post. “Now after 125 years of waiting, the most powerful capital in the world will be home of the most spectacular and beautiful arch of them all!”

The Trump administration has claimed that it doesn’t need congressional approval to begin the $250 million undertaking because of a broad project authorization provided in 1925 to build the nearby Arlington Memorial Bridge and its surrounding features.

But that plan did not include a towering arch. Instead, historical records obtained by The Washington Post in July revealed that the original design for the bridge included smaller columns on either side of the bridge.

Opponents to the arch’s construction, including a coalition of prominent Democrats, have argued that the administration needs to obtain new congressional approval before starting construction, lest the executive office tread on Congress’s authority.

“This is a straightforward issue of who’s in charge,” Maine Senator Angus King (who is an independent but caucuses with Democrats) told the Post in March.

If it moves forward, the arch will physically situate Trump’s legacy between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery, interrupting a hallowed symbolic conversation between the president who ended slavery and the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in order to do so.

Trump has obsessed over his legacy throughout his second term, a fixation easily illustrated by the long list of vanity projects he’s cooked up instead of fulfilling the difficult job of steering the nation.

Beyond the arch, Trump has razed the White House East Wing, started construction on a $600 million ballroom (the price of which keeps growing), gutted the Lincoln bathroom, transformed the Palm Room from a lush green foyer into a sterile lobby, and mowed down Jackie Kennedy Onassis’s famous Rose Garden.

The administration also spent more than $16 million on an unsuccessful and rushed renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, took a sledgehammer to the Harry S. Truman Bowling Alley, indiscriminately axed trees in the Washington area, and destroyed the Kennedy Center.

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Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
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Republicans Lash Out When Asked How Mitch McConnell Is Doing

Senator Mitch McConnell is back after an extended absence.

Senator Mitch McConnell sits in a committee meeting. He rests two fingers on his cheek.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Republicans are literally running away from questions about Mitch McConnell.

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul refused to acknowledge RawStory’s Adam Nichols when the digital site’s editor in chief asked about McConnell’s ability to remain in office, rushing into an elevator while he avoided eye contact. Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker ran the same playbook, simply muttering, “Oh man,” while he walked away from Nichols. As the elevator doors closed, Wicker relented and said that McConnell is a “great guy.”

Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer responded—sort of. She glared at Nichols when he inquired about McConnell’s ability to serve out the rest of his term.

“I think he is, yes,” Fischer said.

“He hasn’t been speaking at all in the media, hasn’t done a 10- or 15-second video—” continued Nichols.

“Does he need to? I don’t think he needs to,” retorted Fischer before ducking into an elevator. “You know he was here for a Farm Bill vote, and he voted. People are saying he didn’t respond—no, he voted. And he was very quiet to begin with.”

McConnell suddenly reappeared at the Senate last week after an unexplained three-month absence. But his grand return also faced enormous backlash, as the American public witnessed—for the first time since the 84-year-old Kentuckian fell unconscious in June—just how sick he is.

Throughout the week, McConnell was confused, disoriented, and quiet. At one point during a Senate Agriculture Committee meeting on the Farm Bill, McConnell even groggily sided with the Democrats before his allies told him how to vote. His participation was the deciding factor that advanced the bill, which passed by a vote of 12–11.

Only North Dakota Senator John Hoeven was brave enough to actually go on the record about McConnell. Hoeven was seated beside McConnell during the Farm Bill fiasco—but his recounting of the vote differed from video footage of the gaffe. Hoeven claimed that he had initially misdirected McConnell, wrongly informing him about which portion of the vote they were on.

Hoeven’s soft recounting would suggest, however, that lawmakers don’t need to be intellectually independent in order to work for the American people.

Hoeven added that McConnell is widely available for public comment, and encouraged Nichols to find McConnell in the hall.

But it has been tremendously difficult to get one word out of the Kentuckian. Last week, McConnell couldn’t even manage to give reporters a thumbs-up when asked if he was feeling good.

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Hafiz Rashid/
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Man Shot by ICE Has Been Detained With Bullet in His Back for Days

How many days is ICE going to lock up this man with a bullet in his body?

ICE detention center with signs that read "Caution Speed Bump" and "Private Property No Trespassing."
Selcuk Acar/Anadolu/Getty Images

Wilber Rafael Garcés Perez, the food delivery driver shot by ICE in Austin, Texas on Sunday, still has a bullet lodged in his body and his wound is still bleeding.

Garcés Perez’s lawyer, Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch, posted on X that her client was visited by Representative Greg Casar Wednesday at ICE’s detention center in Pearsall, Texas. She said Garcés Perez still does not have full mobility on his left side, only receiving an injection for pain just one hour before the congressman arrived. The wound with the bullet hole is still bleeding, she added.

On Tuesday, a federal judge paused Garcés Perez’s deportation. But that came after ICE took him out of the hospital with a bullet still in his back to interrogate him. Perez was shot on Sunday while making a DoorDash delivery, and his wife and attorney didn’t have access to him for hours after he was detained and then moved to a detention center.

At a press conference after visiting Garcés Perez Wednesday, Casar railed against the federal government for shooting him in the back and arresting people like him without a criminal record.

“If you check the overall federal government stats about San Antonio-Austin area, the overwhelming majority of people by ICE’s own admission are people with no criminal history at all,” Casar said.

DHS keeps tweeting at me instead of answering a simple question: How does shooting a DoorDash driver in the back in Austin make anyone safer?

[image or embed]

— Congressman Greg Casar (@repcasar.bsky.social) September 23, 2026 at 8:05 PM

Lincoln-Goldfinch maintains that Garcés Perez was in the country legally with a work permit.

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Edith Olmsted/
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MAGA Senator Changes His Tune on ICE Just Weeks Before Midterms

Senator Roger Marshall issued a rare rebuke of the agency.

Senator Roger Marshal sits in a committee meeting with his hands folded under his chin
Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Are Republicans at risk of losing their seats in the upcoming midterm elections about to start changing their tune on President Donald Trump’s sweeping immigration operations?

Kansas Senator Roger Marshall issued a rare rebuke of ICE on Wednesday after local leaders and law enforcement were surprised by an increased ICE presence in Dodge City, Garden City, Liberal, and Scott City, leading to protests and business closures.

“When ICE operates in Kansas, it needs to coordinate with our local law enforcement. Our sheriffs and police know these communities better than anyone, and working together keeps officers and residents safe,” Marshall wrote on X.

“I’m closely following what’s happening in SW Kansas and have been in direct contact with Secretary Mullin and local law enforcement as ICE executes warrants in order to keep Kansans safe.”

Marshall’s sudden change of heart comes just one day after the Cook Political Report shifted its analysis of his Senate race from “likely Republican” to “lean Republican,” indicating the senator’s weakening chances against Democratic challenger Adam Hamilton.

Online, Marshall’s true motive appeared to be obvious. “The polls are so bad that Roger suddenly thinks what ice is doing is wrong,” journalist Molly Jong-Fast wrote on X.

“Kansas is in play,” Fox News’s Jessica Tarlov observed.

Marshall has been among the majority of Republicans who have spent months blocking even the most modest reforms for ICE. Only now as ICE’s operations arrive at his front door can he begin to see what mayhem and tragedy this agency has wrought—and how that might cost him on Election Day.

Senator Jerry Moran, the senior Republican from Kansas, also published a statement that was critical of ICE’s activities.

“I am hearing from Kansans about the increased federal law enforcement presence in southwest Kansas as ICE agents carry out warrants in the area. I visited with Secretary Mullin, stressing the importance of DHS working with our local law enforcement to safely execute these warrants,” he wrote on X.

“Secretary Mullin assured me these warrants are only for the purpose of arresting individuals who have been charged with criminal activities. I will remain engaged with federal and local authorities and community leaders.”

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