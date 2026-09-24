Trump Gives Chinese State Media More Power Than American Media

“Although a court decision restored media access to CNN, Politico & MS NOW earlier this morning, we are currently without a network pool camera. If anything changes, I’ll send out an update,” White House print pool reporter Kerry Picket said.

As a result, China Global Television Network was one of the few outlets to have video of Xi’s arrival at the White House, a reminder of when Trump in his first term barred the U.S. press pool from the building while allowing Russian state media to take pictures of Trump with Russian officials.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday morning attended a welcome ceremony held by U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House. pic.twitter.com/ErcdUVP8m7 — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) September 24, 2026

After the outlets were barred Thursday morning, they immediately notified the court. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly gave the White House until 12:30 p.m. to explain the continued ban. The White House responded just before the deadline, claiming in a court document that access was restored to Politico, CNN, and MS NOW as of 9:55 a.m.