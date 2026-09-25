Trump’s Justice Department Gives Up on Desegregation
The DOJ is no longer bothering to enforce racial desegregation of schools..
President Trump’s Department of Justice doesn’t think desegregation is worth the effort.
The DOJ on Thursday announced it has dropped more than 50 school desegregation cases. As The New York Times reports, that brings the total to 57 dropped cases since Trump was reelected. Nearly 80 percent of the cases took place in the Southern states of Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, Georgia, and Louisiana.
The move drew backlash with Democrats on the House Education and Workforce Committee saying the move was “turning us back toward the Jim Crow era.”
“Schools are just as segregated today as they were in the late 1960s,” the committee wrote in a post on X Thursday. “Segregated schools mean segregated opportunity.”
Meanwhile, Republicans in the South celebrated.
“This is just the beginning,” Alabama Attorney Steve Marshall posted on X, thanking Harmeet K. Dhillon, the assistant attorney general for civil rights, for ending “three outdated orders” in his state. “We will keep working until every school district in Alabama is free from unnecessary consent decrees.”
Dhillon posted a video bragging about the move Thursday, claiming that “Ending outdated consent decrees means these school districts can finally redirect taxpayer dollars back to students.”
“In this administration, we are ending prolonged federal oversight of these school districts because the effort does not reflect the reality of those classrooms today,” Dhillon added in a statement.
The orders didn’t only seek to ensure racial diversity in schools. They also mandated equal funding, access to better facilities, encouraged fair representation in advanced classes, and are the product of the 1954 Supreme Court decision in Brown v. Board of Education making segregation unconstitutional. For years, the DOJ took school districts to court to enforce desegregation, with many of them being federally monitored and required to report enrollment data.
Now, with the Trump administration’s war on diversity, equity, and inclusion, those efforts will end. Dhillon’s statement didn’t make any mention of discrimination. With no government enforcement, many southern school districts, along with others across the country, will soon be able to discriminate openly.