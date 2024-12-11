Trump Has Sick Plan for Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division
Donald Trump’s team is prepared to use the Justice Department for its “war on woke.”
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is one of the first items on the Trump Justice Department’s chopping block. And they’re willing to destroy the Civil Rights Division to do it.
Trump’s nominee to lead the key division, conservative San Francisco lawyer Harmeet Dhillon, is expected to do a clean sweep of DEI initiatives in universities, government jobs, and other public organizations, sources familiar with the plans told CNN. And if there was any doubt about the DOJ’s new priorities, Trump’s announcement of her nomination put that to rest.
“Harmeet has stood up consistently to protect our cherished Civil Liberties, including taking on Big Tech for censoring our Free Speech, representing Christians who were prevented from praying together during COVID, and suing corporations who use woke policies to discriminate against their workers,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Tuesday. “Harmeet is one of the top Election lawyers in the Country, fighting to ensure that all, and ONLY, legal votes are counted.”
Dhillon, yet another faithful MAGA soldier in the right’s broader culture war, will likely overturn Biden-era policies regarding transgender rights, critical race theory, police behavior, and voting.
Book banning, genitalia policing, and censoring American history to make white people feel better will now all be on the table for a Civil Rights Division that is historically known for fighting discrimination and enforcing protective policies like the Voting Rights Act. Under Biden, the Civil Rights Division opened civil rights investigations into countless police departments for brutality and discrimination. The Division usually quiets down during Republican presidencies, but under Trump, it could become an anti-wokeism attack dog.
“The Civil Rights Division’s historical mandate from the beginning was to help fight against othering, was to help fight against societal branding of certain Americans as other,” Justin Levitt, Obama’s deputy attorney general for the division, told CNN. “And I am concerned the prospective nominee’s approach has been to lean into branding people as other rather than fighting against it.”