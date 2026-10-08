Election Denier’s Lawyer Reveals Trump’s Chilling Midterm Plan
Notorious election fraudster Tina Peters recently met with the president to discuss the midterm elections.
President Trump’s meeting with convicted election denier Tina Peters on Monday concerned some disturbing plans for the upcoming midterm elections.
Peter Ticktin, Peters’s attorney, said that she proposed that Trump seize ballots from across the country and conduct a hand recount, reports Kyle Clark of Colorado’s 9 News.
“It’s a good plan, and I do think that something like that is probably going to happen,” Ticktin said to right-wing podcaster Joe Oltmann in Colorado. “In the event that we have this kind of disaster, and everything goes wrong, and the vote is crazy, and the senatorial races put it up there to remove the president and the vice president, in that nightmare, should it come true, Donald Trump is not going to relinquish control again.”
Oltmann has called for the state’s top Democrats to be executed in the past, and said on the podcast that violence is going to be necessary. Ticktin said on the podcast that Trump should be in control of America’s weapons if the country descends into civil war.
“So, he’s got nothing to lose, the nation has nothing to lose, it’s better if we’re going to have a civil war of any sort that it would be martial law with our side in control of the armaments,” Ticktin said.
Normally, this kind of speculation would be written off as a conspiracy theory from the fringe. But Peters was invited to the White House for a meeting, and had her prison sentence for election tampering commuted after Trump put pressure on Colorado’s Democratic Governor Jared Polis. Trump is desperate to avoid a Democratic takeover of Congress after the midterms, and seems willing to entertain all kinds of crazy ideas.