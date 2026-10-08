Election Denier’s Lawyer Reveals Trump’s Chilling Midterm Plan

“It’s a good plan, and I do think that something like that is probably going to happen,” Ticktin said to right-wing podcaster Joe Oltmann in Colorado. “In the event that we have this kind of disaster, and everything goes wrong, and the vote is crazy, and the senatorial races put it up there to remove the president and the vice president, in that nightmare, should it come true, Donald Trump is not going to relinquish control again.”

NEW: As Colorado’s Tina Peters reportedly meets with President Trump to discuss an election “plan,” her attorney says the plan involves seizing ballots nationwide and discusses strategy for a potential civil war https://t.co/mSCKLadB0j — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) October 8, 2026

Oltmann has called for the state’s top Democrats to be executed in the past, and said on the podcast that violence is going to be necessary. Ticktin said on the podcast that Trump should be in control of America’s weapons if the country descends into civil war.

“So, he’s got nothing to lose, the nation has nothing to lose, it’s better if we’re going to have a civil war of any sort that it would be martial law with our side in control of the armaments,” Ticktin said.