JD Vance Forced to Eat His Words Immediately After Trashing Microsoft

“We obviously want you to thrive in the United States of America. We want people to invest in the United States of America. Particularly the American technology sector, we’re the bigger boosters of your industry. We want you to continue to grow and to employ… American workers,” Vance said at his Thursday morning news conference. “So our message to Microsoft is, ‘You’re a great American company, but you’ve got to hire great American workers. You cannot lay off American workers and then replace them with foreign indentured servants.’”

This is a common argument against the H-1B work visa program, which allows foreign professionals to work in the United States.

Microsoft has abused the US visa program, @VP Vance says. "You bring in indentured servants from outside the country, you lay off American workers, and if you're a corporation, you make a ton of money by undercutting the wages of American workers, replacing them with people who, frankly, shouldn't be in the United States of America to begin with," he said. Vance called for Congress to reform H1B program. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 8, 2026

Vance was questioned about the ironic timing of his comment just minutes later, and tried to have it both ways.