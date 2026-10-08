“Go After Anybody”: ICE Gets Terrifying Marching Orders in California

One source told the outlet that officers were “told to go after anybody, they can pick up anybody.”

The Examiner suggested that means that federal agents will target any undocumented immigrants, not just people with criminal records. There is no evidence to suggest that ICE has ever been so discerning.

News of this secret operation comes as early voting began this week in California, which has been a consistent target for punishment by the Trump administration. Voting rights groups cited an ICE detention that took place in Santa Maria, California, on Monday in the same area that voters had to pass through to reach a ballot drop box.