Trump Melts Down as Federal Reserve Defies Him on Interest Rates

President Trump had yet another predictable meltdown after his handpicked Federal Reserve chair, Kevin Warsh, refused to lower interest rates—instead raising them for the first time in three years.

“Interest Rates in the United States should be 1%, or less, because we are the Best Credit in the World—BY FAR. Our Country is BOOMING with new Investment! If we stopped Trading with every country that we have a Deficit with, which is most of them, we would make, at least, 1.5 Trillion Dollars a year,” Trump wrote Wednesday afternoon on Truth Social. “The word ‘Deficit’ is nothing more than a fancy word for LOSS. We are ‘carrying’ almost every country in the World, and that cannot go on any longer. LOWER THE INTEREST RATES FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AND FAST!”