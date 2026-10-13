Kimberly Guilfoyle Resigns After Trump’s Fury Over Her Corruption
Donald Trump’s new press secretary dropped the bombshell during her first briefing.
Kimberly Guilfoyle has officially resigned as U.S. ambassador to Greece.
She made the announcement Tuesday in a statement on Twitter, thanking Donald Trump for the opportunity and listing what she accomplished during her short tenure. She also took aim at the reports of corruption that led to her downfall.
“I also want to address the recent allegations against me. These allegations are false, and I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity. I have dedicated my professional life to fighting for justice, standing up for what is right, and defending the values that make America exceptional. I will not allow false accusations to define my decades of public service,” she wrote.
Newly-minted Press Secretary Katie Zacharia initially dropped the bomb on Guilfoyle earlier Tuesday. During her first White House press briefing, Zacharia was asked whether President Donald Trump planned to remove his ambassador to Greece following allegations that she engaged in illegal conduct.
Zacharia revealed that the ouster was already underway.
“We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign,” Zacharia said. “She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well.”
In a series of reports, Guilfoyle has been accused of threatening a host country official and offering access to Trump administration officials in return for the quiet payment of a $100,000 credit card bill. She was also caught bragging about her close ties to two Greek tycoons who she said were bankrolling her travels, as she begged to get into a dinner with Eric Trump.
The State Department’s inspector general is looking into the allegations, a U.S. official told the Associated Press Monday, but could not say whether a formal investigation had been launched.
While taking questions from reporters outside of the White House Monday evening, Trump was asked whether he was considering firing Guilfoyle, the ex-fiancé of his son Donald Trump Jr.
“Well, we’re looking at it. Yeah, we’re not happy,” he said bluntly.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also become increasingly frustrated as the reports about Guilfoyle’s alleged misconduct multiplied, another U.S. official told the AP. Rubio was particularly pissed off after he arrived in Greece last week entirely unaware of the shitstorm that was about to rain down on America’s ambassador there.
This story has been updated.