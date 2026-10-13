Bombshell Report Shows How FIFA Is Trying to Buy Off Trump

The move didn’t even make financial sense at the time, as taxes in New York City are pretty high and most of FIFA’s activities take place outside of North America. FIFA already has two offices in Miami as well. Right now, the suite isn’t fully staffed, and the organization has no plans to fill it, according to unnamed sources who spoke to the Times. The space only gets used for special events and meetings with dignitaries, such as during the U.N. General Assembly.

“This deal with the Trump Organization raises a clear conflict of interest in the light of FIFA’s interests in the U.S. World Cup or its partnership with President Trump’s Board of Peace,” Miguel Maduro, a former governance head at FIFA, told the Times.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has cozied up to Trump since the 2024 presidential election, spending more time with him than just about any other leader. Infantino lavished praise and accolades upon the president, making up a peace award just for him, letting Trump interfere with the 2026 World Cup, and floating a multibillion-dollar deal to sell the World Cup to private investors, including Josh Kushner, brother of the president’s son-in-law.