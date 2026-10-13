Trump Jokes Around as Rallygoer Punches Protester in the Face

Trump on Jon Husted: "I don't do this with men very often. I started examining his body, because I didn't know he was a great athlete ... I looked at his ass" https://t.co/VD8jJpireB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 12, 2026

Trump didn’t stop at Husted’s derrière. He also praised the senator’s jawline, adding, “[W]hy was he such a good footballer? Look at the jawline, he’s tough as hell.”

It’s doubtful that Husted will appreciate the comments, because the voters in Ohio don’t rank his posterior as one of their top issues. Husted is in a tight race with Democratic opponent and former three-term Senator Sherrod Brown, with the latest polls showing the two in a dead heat. The fact that Trump is even campaigning for Husted is a huge crack in the GOP’s armor, as Trump won the state in the last three presidential elections.

Based on the country’s current anti-Trump sentiment from the Iran war, whimsical tariffs, and abysmal economy resulting from both, Democrats could retake both houses of Congress and throw Husted out on his apparently shapely behind in November. Why Trump thinks that talking up the incumbent senator’s keister is the key to victory is anybody’s guess, although senility and cognitive decline come to mind. Rather than give Husted a slap on the rear, the president’s comments are more likely to make both of them the butt of many jokes.