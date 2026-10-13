Right-Wing Network Panics as Rallygoer Suddenly Starts Bashing Trump
The man tore into Donald Trump on live TV.
Real America’s Voice proved this week that it can’t handle even one voice critical of the president.
RAV reporter Bobby McNeily interviewed an attendee at a Trump rally in Youngstown, Ohio, on Monday—but suddenly cut the conversation short when the man began roasting the president’s second-term track record.
The man—who was identified solely as Brian—started off by saying he was “absolutely not” a fan of Trump.
“That’s very interesting, because I’ve never really spoken with anyone that I can recall interviewing them, not a fan of President Trump but standing in line to hear him,” said McNeily. “What are you hoping to hear tonight?”
“What I hope to hear is not what I plan to hear,” Brian laughed. “But what I plan to hear is a bunch of rhetoric, a bunch of lies, a bunch of the same old script.”
“I’m kind of here to get a first-hand perspective of the kind of lies and garbage and stuff that he’s going to be peddling for the next two years, as if the first two haven’t been bad enough,” he said.
Brian told McNeily that he wasn’t aligned with a particular party until JD Vance joined the 2024 Republican ticket as Donald Trump’s running mate.
“Then I actually registered [to be] a Republican, my strategy being if I can keep him off the general election ballot by voting against him in the primary, then I get two chances to eliminate all these MAGA idiots,” Brian chuckled. “That’s my approach.”
The producers at Real America’s Voice abruptly decided to cut away from Brian while he was still mid-sentence explaining how he opposes anyone endorsed by Trump.
Real America’s Voice is a tiny news commentary service that popped up during Trump’s first term. Since then, it has proved to be one of the most servile media entities in the American news landscape, relentlessly fawning over the MAGA leader and his agenda.
The extent of the network’s sycophancy is probably best exhibited by the lineup of its on-air roster, which includes Trump’s first-term chief political strategist Steve Bannon, alt-right political activist Jack Posobiec, and former Fox News host Eric Bolling (who was ousted from the conservative media behemoth after he was accused of sending unwelcome nudes to three of his female colleagues).