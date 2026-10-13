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Right-Wing Network Panics as Rallygoer Suddenly Starts Bashing Trump

The man tore into Donald Trump on live TV.

Donald Trump dances while onstage at a midterm rally
Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

Real America’s Voice proved this week that it can’t handle even one voice critical of the president.

RAV reporter Bobby McNeily interviewed an attendee at a Trump rally in Youngstown, Ohio, on Monday—but suddenly cut the conversation short when the man began roasting the president’s second-term track record.

The man—who was identified solely as Brian—started off by saying he was “absolutely not” a fan of Trump.

“That’s very interesting, because I’ve never really spoken with anyone that I can recall interviewing them, not a fan of President Trump but standing in line to hear him,” said McNeily. “What are you hoping to hear tonight?”

“What I hope to hear is not what I plan to hear,” Brian laughed. “But what I plan to hear is a bunch of rhetoric, a bunch of lies, a bunch of the same old script.”

“I’m kind of here to get a first-hand perspective of the kind of lies and garbage and stuff that he’s going to be peddling for the next two years, as if the first two haven’t been bad enough,” he said.

Brian told McNeily that he wasn’t aligned with a particular party until JD Vance joined the 2024 Republican ticket as Donald Trump’s running mate.

“Then I actually registered [to be] a Republican, my strategy being if I can keep him off the general election ballot by voting against him in the primary, then I get two chances to eliminate all these MAGA idiots,” Brian chuckled. “That’s my approach.”

The producers at Real America’s Voice abruptly decided to cut away from Brian while he was still mid-sentence explaining how he opposes anyone endorsed by Trump.

Real America’s Voice is a tiny news commentary service that popped up during Trump’s first term. Since then, it has proved to be one of the most servile media entities in the American news landscape, relentlessly fawning over the MAGA leader and his agenda.

The extent of the network’s sycophancy is probably best exhibited by the lineup of its on-air roster, which includes Trump’s first-term chief political strategist Steve Bannon, alt-right political activist Jack Posobiec, and former Fox News host Eric Bolling (who was ousted from the conservative media behemoth after he was accused of sending unwelcome nudes to three of his female colleagues).

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60 Minutes Star Nearly Quit After Fight With Bari Weiss

Lesley Stahl was furious after Weiss tried to influence a story on Israeli settler violence.

Lesley Stahl raises a finger while speaking at a podium
Lesley Stahl
Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
Lesley Stahl

Bari Weiss’s hang-ups about a story on violent Israeli settlers almost drove veteran reporter Lesley Stahl to quit 60 Minutes.

A 60 Minutes segment that aired Sunday highlighted the groups of militant settlers that are violently driving Palestinians out of the West Bank, and doing so with impunity.

During the editorial process for the piece, Weiss became “very, very hands-on” with the story, one insider told Status. Since Weiss was installed as editor-in-chief, she has repeatedly placed her own pro-Trump and pro-Israel politics at the center of CBS News’s coverage.

Things were so bad this time that Stahl, a 35-year veteran of the venerated program, privately discussed quitting, sources familiar with the discussions told Status.

With just days left until the story was meant to air, discussions about the package became extremely contentious. “They didn’t know if it was going to air because the screenings got so heated,” one source told Status.

Weiss and her deputy managing editor Charles Forelle presented a mountain of notes that were incredibly broad. At one point, Forelle suggested postponing the piece altogether, sparking an aggressive exchange. The final piece was aired on-schedule Sunday.

This isn’t the first time that Weiss’s steadfast defense of Israel has appeared to interfere with her work at CBS News. In a separate piece that aired on last week on the anniversary of Hamas’s deadly incursion into Israeli territory, Weiss’s handpicked foreign editor Shayndi Raice reportedly blocked CBS correspondent Holly Williams from reporting the death toll in Gaza.

In May, Weiss reportedly gave Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu a choice between being interviewed by 60 Minutes’s longtime correspondent or CBS’s chief Washington correspondent, Major Garrett. Netanyahu chose Garrett, who doesn’t even work for 60 Minutes. In April, Weiss reportedly meddled with CBS Sunday Morning, making last-minute edits on a story about Israeli archeological digs in the West Bank. One of the story’s subjects later complained that his interview was “selectively edited to falsely portray me as someone who erases Jewish history.”

Since Weiss’s installation, there has been a talent exodus from the news magazine, including Anderson Cooper, longtime 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens, CBS News producer Mary Walsh, CBS Evening News producer Alicia Hastey, and 60 Minutes host Sharyn Alfonsi, to name a few.

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Trump Humiliated With Half-Empty Rally in Middle of Rust Belt

Republicans should be concerned that this a warning sign ahead of the midterm elections.

Donald Trump speaks at a podium
Kent NISHIMURA/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump played to an embarrassingly sparse crowd in Youngstown, Ohio, Monday night.

Parts of the Covelli Center were tarped off, and other sections had rows of empty seats as Trump made his way to the stage.

X screenshot Emily Davies @ELaserDavies There are tarps over the sections you’re referring to (photo of seats at the stadium covered with a plastic black tarp)

The Trump supporters who did show up were treated to the president’s appreciation for Senator Jon Husted’s rear end and his mockery of a protester whom they physically assaulted, with Trump calling her a “fat guy.” Trump also played his other greatest hits, attacking critics of his pro-Russia moves amid the Ukraine war and repeating his racist attacks on Springfield, Ohio’s Haitian community.

Rallies in packed venues have been a fixture of Trump’s political career, fueling his winning momentum in 2016 and 2024. Trump captured a majority of the vote in 2020 and 2024 in Youngstown, located in the Midwest’s Rust Belt, where local economies have struggled for decades after the closure of industrial plants, fueling pro-Trump sentiment.

Empty seats in a place where Trump has previously enjoyed massive support is not a good sign for Republicans ahead of the midterms, especially as he played to a similarly diminished crowd in the Buckeye State earlier this month. Incumbent Senator Jon Husted is not polling well against his Democratic challenger, former Senator Sherrod Brown, and neither is Republican gubernatorial nominee Vivek Ramaswamy versus Democrat Amy Acton. Come November, Republicans may lose big in Ohio, a state Trump once helped recapture, thanks to his economic failures and the Iran war.

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Trump’s New Press Secretary Holds Train-Wreck Debut Briefing

Katie Zacharia was as awkward as it gets in her first press briefing, and one White House insider predicted she won’t last if she keeps this up.

White House press secretary Katie Zacharia smiles weirdly from behind the press podium.
White House press secretary Katie Zacharia speaks during her first press briefing in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House on October 13.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
White House press secretary Katie Zacharia speaks during her first press briefing in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House on October 13.

White House press secretary Katie Zacharia’s debut was so poor it made Karoline Leavitt look like Cicero.

The newly appointed press secretary spoke slowly and awkwardly during her debut press conference Tuesday, as if she had never seen or uttered the words in front of her prior to taking the podium. Her cadence was clunky, closer to that of a fourth grader reading school announcements over an intercom than a polished political communications professional. It’s clear she was never meant to be more than another blonde conservative placeholder on Fox News. The SNL spoof feels imminent.

“I want to thank President Trump. For his trust that he has placed in me. I have wanted to work for him for a very. Long. time. I’m looking forward to working with each of you as well,” she said with lots of awkward pauses in between. “Especially as we are in the middle of the midterm blitz. With energy and excitement never seen before in the history of midterms—thanks to President Trump.”

She also referred to Trump as “the most family-friendly president we’ve ever had” and casually announced that the administration had asked U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle—recently exposed for an alleged pay-to-play scandal—to resign.

Zacharia ended the press conference after about 15 minutes, during which she only answered three questions.

One unnamed White House source told MS NOW after the press conference that if Zacharia doesn’t improve quickly, she’ll break Anthony Scaramucci’s record.

“Getting behind the podium is tough, but she got off on the wrong foot. She needs to get much better, fast, otherwise she’ll break Scaramucci’s record.” Scaramucci served as head of comms and de facto press secretary for the White House for just 10 days in Trump’s first term before he was fired.

Zacharia, 42, was formerly a senior adviser at Truth Social parent company Trump Media & Technology Group. She’s appeared on Fox News, Newsmax, and CNN.

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Did Trump’s New Press Secretary Lie About Being a Lawyer?

There is no evidence that Katie Zacharia was admitted to practice law in a single state or Washington, D.C.

Press Secretary Katie Zacharia smiles while standing outside the White House
Press Secretary Katie Zacharia
Brendan SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
Press Secretary Katie Zacharia

The incoming White House press secretary has made a name for herself as an on-air legal expert, claiming she’s an attorney. But is she?

Katie Zacharia is not actually licensed to practice law anywhere in the country, according to a report published Tuesday by Popular Info’s Judd Legum.

The 42-year-old obtained her JD from Pepperdine Caruso Law in 2011, according to her LinkedIn profile. Her work history also includes a gig as “general counsel” for a Ric Grenell–operated nonprofit based in California, but Legum found she held no credentials to practice law there.

Zacharia is not listed as a member of the bar in Texas or Washington, D.C., either, despite evidence that she also worked there in a legal capacity.

In fact, after analyzing state bar association databases from all 50 states and Washington, Legum found that Zacharia never actually passed the qualifying legal exam anywhere.

In an emailed response about Zacharia’s dubious resume, the White House referred Legum to Donald Trump’s Friday Truth Social post, in which he declared Zacharia’s appointment under the pretext that she is a “distinguished Graduate of Pepperdine University, and the Pepperdine Caruso School of Law, an attorney, and a frequent Commentator on outlets, including Fox News and Newsmax.”

The White House did not offer any other supporting evidence for Zacharia’s work history.

Addressing reporters alongside Trump on Tuesday, Zacharia claimed she passed the bar when she “moved to China.” Zacharia’s LinkedIn states she lived in China from 2011 to 2013 while working as a law associate and a communications manager for an international children’s rights group. There is no indication she took or passed any U.S. bar exam while in China.

She also couldn’t have practiced law in China because foreigners are forbidden to do so. Only Chinese nationals (with some exceptions in Hong Kong and Taiwan) are allowed to take the country’s bar exam and practice Chinese law.

That’s not her only fudged truth. Zacharia has previously claimed that the abortion pill, mifepristone, came straight from Nazi Germany, and used her Truth Social account to elevate the Pizzagate conspiracy, which baselessly accused Hillary Clinton and other prominent Democrats of participating in a child sex trafficking ring in the basement of a Washington pizzeria named Comet Ping Pong. (In 2016, the unfounded Pizzagate murmurs inspired an armed gunman to drive up from North Carolina and open fire inside the restaurant, only to discover the facility has no basement and was not holding children captive.)

This story has been updated.

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