Why Is Trump Sharing So Many Videos of Animals Maiming Humans?
The president of the United States keeps posting violent videos.
More is more with Donald Trump.
The president’s reaction to the deadly tiger attack that occurred in England over the weekend involved subjecting his Truth Social followers to video footage of the horrific encounter—as well as clips of several other big cat maulings.
William Chapman, a former child star in his mid-20s, climbed down from an elevated viewing platform into a tiger enclosure in Yorkshire Wildlife Park on Saturday. The graphic footage depicted the park’s rare Siberian tiger, named Altai, clawing and tearing into Chapman, dragging him around by the neck. In portions of the footage, Chapman can be seen wagging his finger at the animal, or heard shouting “no,” before he lays lifeless on the ground.
“Don’t ever mess with nature!” Trump wrote Tuesday afternoon, circulating a portion of the recording of Chapman’s death before signing off: “President DJT.”
One minute later, Trump shared another video—following up the disturbing real-life encounter with a compilation of various big cat attacks set to cartoonish music. The montage was not accompanied by another caption, though some of the clips appeared to be generated by artificial intelligence.
Neither of the posts were well-received by the general public.
Ron Filipkowski, a former federal prosecutor and editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch, wrote on X that he had “no idea why Trump’s Truth Social account has posted multiple videos of people getting mauled by animals.”
“Either he’s been hacked or Natalie Harp is sending some kind of message,” Filipkowski added, referring to the executive assistant that predominantly handles the president’s relentless social media presence.
“Why is Donald Trump posting grisly video footage of a person getting mauled to death by a tiger in the UK this weekend?” reacted The Bulwark’s Andrew Egger. “Your guess is as good as mine.”