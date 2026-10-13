White House Ballroom Donor Keeps Getting Big Breaks Thanks to Trump

This kind of move was unprecedented. The oversight team reportedly didn’t know what to do, as such a retraction had rarely, if ever, been ordered before. Career agency employees on the oversight team gather data and write reports, and, as a matter of procedure and expertise, send them to the enforcement team, which has expert attorneys on the subject, to make the legal decisions.

“In every previous administration I’m familiar with, that would not just have been unusual—but never done,” Aitan Goelman, who worked as the agency’s director of enforcement from 2014 to 2017, told Bloomberg when asked a general question about Gunewardena’s kind of move. “It makes it harder for the staff, if they know that any moment the rug can get pulled out from under them.”

Sources told Bloomberg that Gunewardena, a former Goldman Sachs and State Streets Corp. executive who worked for the CFTC during Trump’s first term, was trying to scrap the referral and take over gathering the data on the trades himself. Weeks before, he was hired by the agency as head of the Office of International Affairs and senior markets adviser to the chairperson.