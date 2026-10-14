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Kimberly Guilfoyle Reportedly Threatening Trump Family With Burn Book

“Kimberly knows where the bodies are buried,” one source said.

Donald Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle air kiss each other on the cheek, as Trump holds her shoulders.
Donald Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle
Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Donald Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle

Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was forced to resign as U.S. ambassador to Greece amid a series of scandals, reportedly has been keeping a diary with all kinds of incriminating secrets on the Trump family.

Guilfoyle, formerly engaged to Donald Trump Jr., has a “burn book” with all kinds of dirt on President Trump and his family, reports the Daily Mail tabloid. According to the publication, the president’s close advisers were trying to keep her at her post in Greece, worried about the secrets she knows about.

Now that Guilfoyle has been asked to resign, the Mail’s sources said that she plans to burn bridges with the Trumps and release contents of the diary. Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. were together from 2018 until 2024, and she was present at most, if not all, of the Trump family’s major events. Her return to the U.S. is making the Trump family and inner circle nervous, according to the Mail.

“Having her back in America would be a nightmare. Kimberly knows where the bodies are buried. She knows the people, the secrets, the fights, the relationships,” an unnamed source told the publication. “Nobody wants an angry Kimberly back home with nothing to lose.”

“Kimberly knows everything. She was way inside that family and political operation for years,” said another insider.

Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Guilfoyle begged a Republican donor to send $100,000 to pay her credit card bill in exchange for favors from the Trump administration. Guilfoyle also promoted one Greek construction and energy organization while inviting its lobbyist into private meetings. All the while, she bragged about how two wealthy Greek businessmen were paying for her travel around the world on private jets.

While the Daily Mail’s report ought to be taken with a grain of salt, dating the president’s son for six years would yield a lot of ugly secrets. Whether or not Guilfoyle chooses to release them depends on how happy she is with the Trump family after she was forced to quit. Will she seek money and attention from blowing up her relationship with them, or will she try to get that from staying in their orbit?

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Trump Hides IRS Report on How His Tax Cuts Have Ruined America

The IRS is refusing to publish a report on the real impacts of Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

IRS building in Washington, D.C.
The IRS building in Washington, D.C.
J. David Ake/Getty Images
The IRS building in Washington, D.C.

Ahead of the midterm elections, the Trump administration is withholding detailed information that will illustrate how President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act hurt millions of Americans.

The data from the IRS was initially scheduled to be released in July and updated in September, but the agency hasn’t filed either, Politico reported Wednesday. The IRS claims it is still waiting for approval to release the figures from the Treasury Department. The data will reveal the real impact of Republicans’ tax policies—and whether they fell short of their promises.

Nina Olson, a former national taxpayer advocate, accused Frank Bisignano, the IRS’s chief executive officer, of purposefully withholding the data. “I think they are hiding stuff that doesn’t line up with all the crowing the CEO has been doing,” she told Politico.

Barry Johnson, a former top IRS official, told Politico that by the law, the IRS can determine when to release the data, not the Treasury Department. “It’s unusual,” he said.

Data detailing which tax breaks were claimed by people in different income brackets and how much they paid in taxes could become embarrassing if it reveals that the tax burden shifted between income groups or that a suspicious number of people claimed certain breaks, Johnson told Politico. The reason could also be unremarkable.

“There’s all sorts of things it could be—you can’t know until you see the data whether it’s they don’t like the answers, or whether the data themselves really isn’t useful,” he said.

Another possible explanation for the delay is that the many carve-outs and exemptions implemented by Trump’s 2025 tax cuts have potentially complicated the tax codes, so the IRS has more trouble producing the numbers in the first place.

The IRS has already faced criticism for withholding its report on the so-called “tax gap,” which details how many taxes are owed and remain unpaid.

Even without the IRS data, we already know that Trump’s 2025 tax cuts have kneecapped millions of Americans by saving money for high-income taxpayers, estate heirs, wealthy business owners, and corporations—all while driving Social Security toward insolvency.

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DOJ Demands California Purge Voter Rolls—or Else

The state has 48 hours to review a thumb drive containing nearly 200,000 files the Department of Justice claims represent noncitizens. It’s likely substantially inflated.

an imperious Gavin Newsom
Gavin Newsom
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Gavin Newsom

The Trump administration is giving California 48 hours to purge its voter rolls of people it thinks are noncitizens, or else.

A letter first obtained by Reuters details the administration’s demand for “immediate action to ensure that noncitizens do not vote in the upcoming federal election.” The Department of Justice wants California to scroll through a flash drive of “likely noncitizen” voters that it provided. It’s not clear what evidence the administration is basing that off of. The move comes just a few weeks after the Supreme Court ruled to allow Homeland Security to revive the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements, also known as SAVE.

The Trump administration states it’ll have “no choice but to seek emergency relief” if California doesn’t comply. That could include purging voters before the midterm elections, which will take place in less than three weeks. Early voting began in California on October 5.

While the administration hasn’t revealed how large the thumb drive file is, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin thinks that there are over 190,000 noncitizens registered to vote in California, a number that California Secretary of State Shirley Weber said she had “serious doubts” about the “reliability” and “accuracy” of.

This is just the most recent chapter of President Trump’s monthslong campaign to sue states for their voter registration data in order to target undocumented immigrants. In reality, noncitizen voting remains incredibly marginal. A Census Bureau analysis of voting in the 2020 election found that roughly 24,000 noncitizens were included in a report that examined over 128 million voting records. In 2016, meanwhile, noncitizen votes accounted for just 0.0001 percent of the votes cast, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

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Republican Tries to Get Journalist Arrested After Disastrous Debate

Representative Andy Harris was furious after the crowd laughed at him in the debate.

Representative Andy Harris appears disheveled as he speaks at a news conference in the Capitol.
Representative Andy Harris in 2022
Eric Lee/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Representative Andy Harris in 2022

Republican Representative Andy Harris couldn’t handle a debate audience laughing at his explanation for high gas prices.

On Tuesday night, during a debate in Cambridge, Maryland, with his Democratic challenger Dan Schwartz, both candidates were asked about President Trump’s recent deal with Russia for diesel fuel.

“Making a deal with Russia to lift sanctions on their diesel when they are actively working with Iranian forces to kill our troops is not only wrong; it’s disgusting,” Schwartz said, “and it follows the pattern of this administration pardoning criminals.”

The audience didn’t interrupt Schwartz, but they had a problem with Harris’s answer.

“The facts are diesel prices have gone up. There’s no question about it. Why has it gone up? Because the Democrats have environmental regulations—” Harris tried to respond, only for audience members to groan, laugh, and shout at the Maryland 1st district congressman and chair of the right-wing House Freedom caucus.

“This is the problem,” Harris complained to the crowd. “You all say you believe there’s a First Amendment, but only if you agree with you. You should let me finish the sentence, ma’am. You are rude!”

Glenna Heckathorn, president of the League of Women Voters of the Mid-Shore and the debate’s moderator, told the crowd to remain civil and asked the two candidates to calm their supporters.

“It’s very important that you guys are able to hear from both of us tonight,” Schwartz said. Harris didn’t oblige.

“My people aren’t interfering with Mr. Schwartz. It’s only one way,” Harris said.

Harris was clearly avoiding the real reason for higher fuel prices: President Trump’s ill-advised Iran war. Before the war, diesel prices were less than $3 per gallon, but now they are well over $6 per gallon. Iran’s control of the Strait of Hormuz, and fighting between the Houthi militia and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait have disrupted the flow of oil from the Middle East.

Shortly after the debate, Harris, a staunch MAGA Republican who has avoided in-person town halls since 2023, tried to get a reporter arrested for recording his speech to a group of journalists. Harris incorrectly stated the reporter was breaking the law as she asked about his support for the war.

This story has been updated.

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Ukraine Loses Starlink Access as Musk Says Zelenskiy Went “Too Far”

SpaceX suddenly throttled access to Starlink with no warning, Ukraine says.

Splitscreen of Elon Musk laughing in a tuxedo and Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaking in front of a flag of Ukraine
Elon Musk and Volodymyr Zelenskiy
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Elon Musk and Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Is Elon Musk using SpaceX to kneecap Starlink access in Ukraine on behalf of President Donald Trump?

A Ukrainian military official claimed Wednesday that Musk’s SpaceX had interrupted functioning of the country’s military-grade Starlink terminals, Reuters reported. Presidential adviser Serhiy Beskrestnov wrote on Telegram that Ukrainian defense forces “did not receive warning about this limitation, and this led to the disruption of several missions.”

The disruption comes just days after Trump publicly criticized Ukraine for continuing to attack Russian oil refineries in the wake of the U.S. lifting sanctions on the sale of Russian oil, and called for the removal of  Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Musk weighed in on Trump’s comments on social media Saturday, writing: “Zelensky has gone too far.”

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, whose country pays for Ukraine’s Starlink access, responded to reports of the disruption. 

“Hey, @elonmusk, big man, are you playing politics with your products again? As your European customers, we are watching you,” he wrote on X. Musk did not respond. 

If the disruption really is some kind of political intervention, this is only further proof that Europeans—or really, anyone in the world—cannot rely on any of Musk’s products, as they will be at the whims of the billionaire technocrat that still finds himself at Trump’s beck and call. 

In a last-ditch attempt to alleviate financial strain ahead of the midterm elections, the Trump administration announced last week that the U.S. would temporarily waive sanctions on Russian diesel sold to the global market through April 2027. Trump claimed that Russia would “immediately” supply more than roughly 2.2 million barrels of diesel fuel to the American and global marketplace. (A small drop in the bucket, all things considered.)

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