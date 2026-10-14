Kimberly Guilfoyle Reportedly Threatening Trump Family With Burn Book

Now that Guilfoyle has been asked to resign, the Mail’s sources said that she plans to burn bridges with the Trumps and release contents of the diary. Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. were together from 2018 until 2024, and she was present at most, if not all, of the Trump family’s major events. Her return to the U.S. is making the Trump family and inner circle nervous, according to the Mail.

“Having her back in America would be a nightmare. Kimberly knows where the bodies are buried. She knows the people, the secrets, the fights, the relationships,” an unnamed source told the publication. “Nobody wants an angry Kimberly back home with nothing to lose.”

“Kimberly knows everything. She was way inside that family and political operation for years,” said another insider.