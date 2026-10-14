Kimberly Guilfoyle Reportedly Threatening Trump Family With Burn Book
“Kimberly knows where the bodies are buried,” one source said.
Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was forced to resign as U.S. ambassador to Greece amid a series of scandals, reportedly has been keeping a diary with all kinds of incriminating secrets on the Trump family.
Guilfoyle, formerly engaged to Donald Trump Jr., has a “burn book” with all kinds of dirt on President Trump and his family, reports the Daily Mail tabloid. According to the publication, the president’s close advisers were trying to keep her at her post in Greece, worried about the secrets she knows about.
Now that Guilfoyle has been asked to resign, the Mail’s sources said that she plans to burn bridges with the Trumps and release contents of the diary. Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. were together from 2018 until 2024, and she was present at most, if not all, of the Trump family’s major events. Her return to the U.S. is making the Trump family and inner circle nervous, according to the Mail.
“Having her back in America would be a nightmare. Kimberly knows where the bodies are buried. She knows the people, the secrets, the fights, the relationships,” an unnamed source told the publication. “Nobody wants an angry Kimberly back home with nothing to lose.”
“Kimberly knows everything. She was way inside that family and political operation for years,” said another insider.
Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Guilfoyle begged a Republican donor to send $100,000 to pay her credit card bill in exchange for favors from the Trump administration. Guilfoyle also promoted one Greek construction and energy organization while inviting its lobbyist into private meetings. All the while, she bragged about how two wealthy Greek businessmen were paying for her travel around the world on private jets.
While the Daily Mail’s report ought to be taken with a grain of salt, dating the president’s son for six years would yield a lot of ugly secrets. Whether or not Guilfoyle chooses to release them depends on how happy she is with the Trump family after she was forced to quit. Will she seek money and attention from blowing up her relationship with them, or will she try to get that from staying in their orbit?