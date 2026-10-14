Ukraine Blames Trump Administration for Russian Missile Intel Blunder

But Ukrainian officials have since suggested that the strikes could have been prevented—if they received the proper intelligence. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy noted in a statement on X that his government had obtained “no advance warning from our partners” about the attack.

Multiple sources familiar with the matter told CBS News that U.S. officials blamed the communication lapse on the clouds, claiming that the equipment they use to detect Russian missile launches failed to work because of “bad weather.”

Ukrainian officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity said they did not buy Washington’s excuse. They instead believed that the Trump administration was “playing” with the system, according to CBS.