Trump Is Encouraging Airlines to Scam Passengers in Every Way Possible

It’s called the “annoyance economy”—a term coined by Groundwork Collaborative, a progressive think tank, to describe all manner of tricks and traps that corporations use to separate Americans from their hard-earned money. “These costs show up in many forms: hours spent on hold with customer service or lost in convoluted insurance paperwork; the relentless ping of spam calls or political messages warning of doom unless we donate; the steady creep of extra fees and surprise surcharges on everyday transactions,” the group wrote in a widely cited February report. Groundwork estimates that this costs Americans over $165 billion in time and money per year.

Biden fought to end this tyranny. Not only did he take on the airlines, he also fought overdraft charges issued by banks, reined in usurious credit card fees, and moved to stop medical debt from appearing on credit reports. His head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Rohit Chopra, told TNR’s Perry Bacon that he estimated the agency had saved consumers $10 billion under his watch. But Trump has defunded and defanged the CFPB, leaving only a skeletal staff and costing Americans an estimated $26.5 billion so far. Last year, Trump’s CFPB officials—what remains of them—actually joined with the banks to ask a federal judge to toss out a rule their agency had created limiting credit card late fees to $8. With no one arguing the opposing view, the judge agreed with them.

Perhaps nothing is more illustrative of Trump’s selling out of the American people and his tolerance for the annoyance economy than the Live Nation settlement arranged by his Department of Justice, as detailed in a recent Wall Street Journal piece. In the wake of the Taylor Swift Eras Tour fiasco in 2022, during which fans were kept waiting hours by Ticketmaster (which merged with Live Nation in 2010) and were either forced to pay excessive fees or locked out of buying entirely, Biden’s attorney general, Merrick Garland, filed a lawsuit to break up the two companies, which together control 70 percent of the live concert industry.