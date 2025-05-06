Transgender Rights Are in Grave Peril at the Supreme Court

Courts also look at which side is most likely to succeed on the merits of their case when issuing a preliminary injunction. That look is not necessarily conclusive for a case’s outcome, but it can be indicative. In Schilling, a majority of the justices apparently do not think the transgender plaintiffs are likely to prevail on their equal-protection and due-process claims. That would track with the justices’ signals in oral arguments in Skrmetti last December, where they appeared ready to rule that laws targeting gender identity are not eligible for heightened scrutiny under the equal protection clause.

It is telling that the justices did not wait until Skrmetti to release Tuesday’s orders, even though it could be directly implicated by the results of that case. That outcome makes the most sense if the court is already aware that its pending ruling in Skrmetti will not affect how the lower courts approach Schilling. After all, if the court were on the verge of delivering a landmark ruling in favor of transgender rights in Skrmetti, it almost certainly would not have allowed the ban to go into effect in Schilling.

Finally, it is notable that even Romer’s reasoning—that a law or policy violates the equal protection clause when it serves no rational purpose other than to harm a specific group of Americans—apparently held no weight among the justices. The Trump administration has made no secret of its animus toward transgender Americans. At least some of the justices appear to openly share that hostility. The Supreme Court’s silent allowance is an ominous sign for its own future actions—and a green light to the Trump administration when it comes to discriminating against transgender Americans elsewhere.