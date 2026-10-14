Vivek Ramaswamy Features Sex Offender in Campaign Ad

While Edwards didn’t have a speaking role in Ramaswamy’s commercial, he’s included in the B-roll footage as his wife Patty speaks about how the embattled gubernatorial candidate lowered her property taxes.

#OHGov: R candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is up on TV with this spot -- Patty slightly off camera: "I couldn't believe what I was seeing. It was an 85% increase to the property taxes" "I am worried about losing my home because of the real estate tax. I'm very concerned. If Amy Acton gets in, we probably would have to sell the home" — Medium Buying (@MediumBuying) October 13, 2026

The Ramaswamy campaign said it had no prior knowledge of Edwards’s criminal history.

“This ad was based on a real interaction between Vivek and an Ohio woman who was distraught at a county fair because she may have to move out of her home due to rising property taxes. We had no knowledge of the circumstances now being reported,” Ramaswamy spokesperson Evan Machan told The Bulwark. “The man has been removed from the ad. The fact of the matter is that property taxes are insanely high and causing many Ohioans to consider moving out of their homes. Vivek is the leader who will fix it.”