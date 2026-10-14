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Vivek Ramaswamy Features Sex Offender in Campaign Ad

The Republican nominee for governor in Ohio decided to include a sex offender in his most recent campaign ad. (And no, it wasn’t Donald Trump.)

Vivek Ramaswamy poses with his hands on his hips
Vivek Ramaswamy
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images/Cantor Fitzgerald
Vivek Ramaswamy

In September, Ohio GOP gubernatorial nominee Vivek Ramaswamy posted (and quickly deleted) a video on social media featuring himself shaking hands with a registered sex offender. He again featured that same man in a television campaign ad a month later, according to reporting from The Bulwark.

In 2006, Amherst, Ohio, resident Vernon Edwards pleaded guilty to “gross sexual imposition,” which according to Ohio law involves sexual contact with a minor. He was charged in a case involving a 13-year-old girl, though he faced many similar allegations against his nieces.

While Edwards didn’t have a speaking role in Ramaswamy’s commercial, he’s included in the B-roll footage as his wife Patty speaks about how the embattled gubernatorial candidate lowered her property taxes.

The Ramaswamy campaign said it had no prior knowledge of Edwards’s criminal history.

“This ad was based on a real interaction between Vivek and an Ohio woman who was distraught at a county fair because she may have to move out of her home due to rising property taxes. We had no knowledge of the circumstances now being reported,” Ramaswamy spokesperson Evan Machan told The Bulwark. “The man has been removed from the ad. The fact of the matter is that property taxes are insanely high and causing many Ohioans to consider moving out of their homes. Vivek is the leader who will fix it.”

Patty told The Bulwark that the charges against her husband, which he pleaded guilty to 20 years ago, were “false.”

“Even if [the allegations] were true, the man did do his time back to society, and he has been an exemplary citizen at this point,” she said, referring to the eight years in prison her husband was sentenced to. “And again, Vivek reached out to me. I am not accused of anything. I am an American citizen. I’m allowed to do this.”

Ramaswamy is currently locked in a close midterm race with Democratic gubernatorial nominee Amy Acton.

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Trump’s New Press Secretary Hit With Bar Complaint

Katie Zacharia is facing a legal complaint on her third day on the job.

White House press secretary Katie Zacharia walks behind President Donald Trump.
White House press secretary Katie Zacharia with President Donald Trump after her train wreck debut briefing on October 13
Win McNamee/Getty Images
White House press secretary Katie Zacharia with President Donald Trump after her train wreck debut briefing on October 13

The new White House press secretary is facing a legal complaint over misrepresenting her credentials as a lawyer.

The Campaign for Accountability, a liberal nonprofit organization focusing on ethics, filed a complaint with the State Bar of California Wednesday over whether Katie Zacharia falsely claimed to work as a lawyer. The complaint cited her claims of holding titles such as “outside counsel” to the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation, and “general counsel” to a California-based nonprofit organization run by Trump administration official Ric Grenell.

“According to published reporting, Ms. Zacharia has never been admitted to practice law in California or in any other state or the District of Columbia. If that reporting is accurate, Ms. Zacharia has repeatedly held herself out to the public as entitled to practice law without a license to do so, conduct California law treats as a crime,” Michelle Kuppersmith, Campaign for Accountability’s executive director, wrote in the complaint.

Zacharia has a J.D. from Pepperdine University according to her LinkedIn profile, but according to an investigation by Popular Info’s Judd Legum, she never passed any state legal bar exam.

When reporters at the White House asked her Tuesday where she had passed the bar, she bizarrely answered, “in China.” U.S. state bar exams can’t be taken remotely and the Chinese equivalent is off-limits to foreigners. Despite this, her work history says that she worked at the Beijing-based Zhong Lun law firm as an associate on the international practice team between 2011 and 2013.

The White House seems to have missed or ignored all of the holes in Zacharia’s résumé, and it remains to be seen if President Trump wants to keep her around, especially after her disastrous first press briefing.

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Anti-War Protesters Interrupt Hegseth, Call Him a “Coward”

“The world fucking hates you!” said one protester. “We fucking hate you! You’re a fucking war criminal, you’re a Nazi! You should be ashamed of yourself!”

Pete Hegseth shortly before being heckled
Pete Hegseth
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Pete Hegseth

At least six different anti–Iran war protesters were removed from the Association of the United States Army conference on Wednesday for interrupting Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during his remarks on a drone panel. 

One protester could be heard shouting about “pulling children’s body parts out from under the rubble” before being escorted out. She was also holding a “No War With Iran” banner, according to The Washington Sun’s Joe Gould. Hegseth waited calmly while she was removed. “She thinks highly of me,” he joked

Another protester interrupted him just seconds after.   

“You’re not a warrior, you’re a coward!” they screamed. “Why are you all here making money off of bombs killing my family? What the fuck is wrong with all of you?”

Hegseth attempted to continue on, but was interrupted yet again. 

“How many children [have to be killed] in Palestine and Gaza—,” a protester yelled, before masculine chants of “USA! USA!” drowned them out. 

“We spend $1.5 trillion on war…. We’re spending more money killing children in Gaza when children in America are starving!” yelled yet another protester. Those onstage with Hegseth mused that it was a “semi-coordinated effort.” 

“He’s a war criminal! You are all, all to blame!” 

“The world fucking hates you!” said the sixth protester. “We fucking hate you! You’re a fucking war criminal, you’re a Nazi! You should be ashamed of yourself!” he said

Hegseth and those sharing the stage with him framed these protests as a “coordinated effort” to delegitimize what they were saying. But even still, the vast majority of Americans (65 percent) disapprove of the Trump administration’s handling of the war on Iran—as do the soldiers who were forced to remain on aircraft carriers in the Arabian Sea for months on end. 

Trump and Hegseth’s war has cost Americans about $45 billion so far—about $2,000 per household, according to CNN. Most groups have the Iranian death toll of this war at around 3,000 people, with nearly 400 of them being children. 

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Kash Patel’s FBI Statistics Are All Wrong

The FBI director has been juking the stats.

FBI Director Kash Patel frowns and puts his hand on his chin during his Senate Judiciary Committee testimony
Kash Patel
Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images
Kash Patel

Kash Patel has been boosting the FBI’s crime stats for his own gain.

Despite Patel’s claims, the bureau has not arrested 54,000 “violent criminals,” according to FBI insiders who spoke with MS NOW. Instead, the enormous federal head count—which Patel himself has claimed represents a 90 percent increase—was inflated by inclusions from local and state law enforcement agencies.

By analyzing publicly available data from the Justice Department, MS NOW determined that the FBI had arrested fewer violent criminals than it did during the same time span in the Biden administration. Yet Patel, who currently helms one of the most prestigious intelligence agencies in the world, would apparently rather disseminate manipulated data if it supports the political aims of Donald Trump’s MAGA administration.

“Kash Patel is actively dismantling decades of statistical integrity just to feed a political narrative,” Christopher O’Leary, a former senior FBI official and MS NOW contributor, told the network.

“We are seeing a historic institution reduced to a metrics game, where the FBI is poaching credit for arrests made by other law enforcement agencies and departments. This artificial inflation of the stats is a deliberate smoke screen designed to mask internal chaos and the mass exodus of experienced talent by manufacturing an illusion of productivity that simply does not exist on the ground,” O’Leary said.

Patel’s brief tenure atop the FBI has been as unprecedented as it is scandalous. Over the last year, the podcaster turned agency chief has wantonly flown around the country with FBI jets on the taxpayer’s dime. His trips have included a jaunt to Las Vegas, a trip to Nashville, and at least one widely publicized instance in which he flew to Penn State to visit his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins.

Meanwhile, the bureau is down at least 1,500 special agents since Trump returned to office.

The FBI did not dispute that the bureau had issued fewer criminal referrals, but instead pointed to a nationwide decline in crime that, truthfully, has been ongoing since 2022.

“This FBI and our law enforcement partners delivered the largest year of violent crime reduction in American history, achieved the most significant drop in the national murder rate ever recorded since 1936,” the FBI told MS NOW in a statement.

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Greenland Exposes Trump’s “Massive” Lie on Oil and Gas

As gas prices soar, President Trump is claiming a huge victory in Greenland. That’s not really the case.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen as Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen looks on. All three are seated at a table side by side.
From left: President Donald Trump, Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen after signing a trilateral security deal on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, on September 22
Brendan SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
From left: President Donald Trump, Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen after signing a trilateral security deal on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, on September 22

President Trump is bragging that “Massive Oil, Gas, and Mineral Exploration is getting ready to begin in our new and beautiful Greenland!” There’s just one problem: Greenland officials say that’s nonsense.

The island’s Deputy Mining Minister Jørgen Hammeken-Holm told CNN Wednesday that while “there are activities by U.S. companies,” the large-scale activities Trump is talking about are “very far away.”

“There are many smaller explorations underway, but these could take years to become operational,” Hammeken-Holm said.

“There are Experts that are saying that the amount of easily available Oil is far greater than that of almost any land, anywhere in the World and, even more importantly, from a Security Purpose in the Defense and Offense of both the United States of America, and Europe, is second to none,” Trump posted on Truth Social Wednesday morning. “Any future attack on the United States will have to come across Greenland, where our Defense will routinely knock down drones, missiles, or any other form of weapon not yet even conceived.”

Trump has been threatening to take over and annex Greenland since his first term, and renewed those threats after returning to office. Last month, tensions were seemingly defused when Denmark, Greenland, and the U.S. reached a deal to cooperate on economic development and promote business activities, including taking advantage of the island’s natural resources.

Trump claimed at the time that the deal gave the U.S. “permanent control” over Greenland’s security, when in reality, it only made small changes to the 1951 treaty allowing the U.S. to station troops on the island. Judging by his Wednesday post, Trump seems to be under the impression that he has successfully annexed Greenland in all but name.

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