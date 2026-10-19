Trump Flips Out at Reporter Before Realizing They’re on His Side
Donald Trump was quick to backtrack on his insults once he realized which outlet the journalist worked for.
President Donald Trump nearly berated a reporter—until he realized they were with a right-wing blog.
While speaking to the press outside of the White House Monday, a reporter asked Trump to respond to French President Emmanuel Macron, who’d blamed his country’s growing protests on elevated fuel prices caused by military activity in the Persian Gulf.
“Emmanuel Macron is blaming the Iran war and you, essentially, for the rioting in France right now—” one reporter said, suggesting that Macron had made a dig at Trump. The president didn’t let her finish.
“I don’t think he is, no I think that’s fake news. Who are you with?” Trump said.
“No sir, I’m Mary Margaret [Olohan] with the Daily Wire,” the reporter said, identifying herself.
“Oh, Daily Wire’s good. Sorry, Daily Wire’s good,” Trump said, suddenly apologetic.
Trump’s obstinacy is reserved only for mainstream media outlets—the same ones the president has illegally exiled from the White House and lashed out against time and time again.
It’s no secret that Trump’s meddling in the Strait of Hormuz has spiraled into a regional conflict. The president’s supposedly “six-week war” has nearly reached its eighth month, continuing to hurt U.S. and global economies. Trump’s continued unwillingness to acknowledge his own shoddy execution—or seriously address the economic impact that it’s having—shows that the president has no intention of taking responsibility for what’s happening in his own country, let alone France.