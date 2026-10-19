Trump’s Border Czar Hints at Sick Next Steps to Target Ilhan Omar
Tom Homan appeared to reveal the latest federal agency involved in the attacks.
President Donald Trump’s border czar, Todd Homan, seemed to suggest that the FBI was mounting its own investigation into Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar.
During an appearance on Fox News’s The Big Weekend Show Sunday, Homan was asked whether the Trump administration was investigating any other alleged misconduct by the congresswoman, in addition to immigration fraud allegations.
“I’m not gonna go there,” Homan said.
“Not even a little bit?” asked host Rich Edson.
“Not even a little bit. We’ll leave that up to—that’s a question for the FBI. I know things, but that’s a question for the FBI,” Homan said, smiling.
It was not immediately clear what the FBI would be investigating, or whether it was the same case being mounted by the Department of Homeland Security.
Homeland Security Investigations conducted a raid last week on Omar’s Washington, D.C., home as part of a racist campaign to get her denaturalized and deported. The probe ostensibly centers on whether Omar’s father put her age as 17 rather than 18 on her citizenship application to allow her to qualify immediately for citizenship alongside his own application. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin suggested that the government was building a RICO case against her and her family. It’s still unclear what, if any, evidence DHS has found to support its case.
In a letter to the Department of Justice Friday, Omar’s attorney asked for the return of her belongings seized in the raid, including a phone, and argued that there was “no legitimate basis for any suggestion that she has violated any law concerning her citizenship status,” Fox News 9 reported.
The apparently multiplying probes into Omar represent a lawless campaign by the Trump administration against one of the president’s most outspoken critics. The DOJ manual prohibits federal prosecutors from timing any action, including investigative steps, criminal charges, or statements, for the purpose of undermining a candidate in an upcoming election. Early voting in Minnesota began last week.