Trump’s Border Czar Hints at Sick Next Steps to Target Ilhan Omar

It was not immediately clear what the FBI would be investigating, or whether it was the same case being mounted by the Department of Homeland Security.

Homeland Security Investigations conducted a raid last week on Omar’s Washington, D.C., home as part of a racist campaign to get her denaturalized and deported. The probe ostensibly centers on whether Omar’s father put her age as 17 rather than 18 on her citizenship application to allow her to qualify immediately for citizenship alongside his own application. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin suggested that the government was building a RICO case against her and her family. It’s still unclear what, if any, evidence DHS has found to support its case.

In a letter to the Department of Justice Friday, Omar’s attorney asked for the return of her belongings seized in the raid, including a phone, and argued that there was “no legitimate basis for any suggestion that she has violated any law concerning her citizenship status,” Fox News 9 reported.