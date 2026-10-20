Trump Goes Crazy Online After Judge Hammers Him on Golf Course
Donald Trump went on a bonkers posting spree over the public course.
President Donald Trump went on a late-night posting spree about debris and damage in his latest temper tantrum about East Potomac Park.
“Here are pictures of Trash Island for the Judge to study. This is just a small area, and better than some!” Trump wrote on Truth Social overnight Monday, referring to a heavily overgrown area at the center of the course where the National Parks Service had already begun to fell dozens of trees.
The president shared photographs of abandoned wooden pallets, construction equipment, large bins, and trucks for tree removal. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the debris was from the president’s stalled efforts to transform the public park into a high-end, exclusive golf course.
He also shared images of damaged iron fences along the course and waterfront. “Collapsing Sea Wall—Very dangerous to one’s health!” Trump wrote, including a photograph of a fence that had been nearly swallowed by the Potomac.
Last week, District Judge Ana Reyes blocked the government from felling hundreds of trees at East Potomac Golf Links, and tore into the Trump administration lawyer for claiming that tree removal is not part of the president’s renovation plans. The Department of Justice demanded that she step down, claiming that her outburst proved she was biased against the government. The judge refused, sending Trump spiraling on social media.
Trump’s posting may have already landed him in trouble. At a hearing Monday, the preservation group mounting the legal challenge against Trump’s federal takeover of the course introduced the president’s own Truth Social post as evidence that the government plans to proceed with renovations “IMMEDIATELY!”