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Trump’s Big Mouth Already Comes Back to Bite Him in Golf Course Case

Donald Trump crashed out on social media after failing to force out the judge presiding over the lawsuit.

Donald Trump walks outside the White House
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Monday attacked a federal judge who blocked his lawless construction on a public golf course in Washington, D.C.—and it immediately came back to haunt him.

At a hearing, the preservation group mounting the legal challenge against Trump’s federal takeover of the East Potomac Golf Links introduced the president’s own Truth Social post as evidence that the government plans to proceed with renovations “IMMEDIATELY!”

Ahead of the hearing Monday morning, Trump raged against District Judge Ana Reyes, who barred the National Parks Service from cutting down any more trees on the East Potomac Golf Links. The tree clearing is part of a plan to transform the public course into an exclusive, high-end one.

“The United States Department of Interior wants to take a terrible and very unsafe golf course, and make it into a great, safe, and prestigious golf course. They have an absolute right to do so. It’s as simple as that!” the president wrote on Truth Social.

Trump’s meltdown comes after Reyes refused the Department of Justice’s request that she recuse herself, over the fact that she yelled at a government attorney last week. A furious Reyes slammed the Trump administration for giving last-minute notice that it would resume cutting down trees during the previous holiday weekend. When Justice Department attorney Marissa Piropato argued the actions over the weekend were “not a renovation,” Reyes tore into her excuse as “preposterous,” “doublespeak,” and “completely beyond the pale.”

“The judge on the case is a crazed lunatic whose courthouse tapes will reveal, may be insane?” Trump wrote on Truth Social Monday. “The tapes have been blocked from usage by the judge.”

The Trump administration’s determination to proceed with expensive demolition projects without receiving a whiff of congressional or legal approval would make anyone a little crazy.

This story has been updated.

Read more about the golf course:
Trump’s War on Trees Is a War on the Republic
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Bari Weiss Exposed for Pushing CBS to Smear Democratic Candidates

CBS News editor in chief Bari Weiss has been pushing reporters to use incendiary language and go on goose chases in attempt to attack Abdul El-Sayed and James Talarico.

Bari Weiss walking outdoors with sunglasses
Bari Weiss
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Bari Weiss

CBS News editor in chief and anti-woke crusader Bari Weiss urged her newsroom to cover right-wing conspiracy theories regarding Democratic Senate candidates James Talarico and Abdul El-Sayed. 

Semafor reported that Weiss was particularly focused on El-Sayed’s (nonexistent) ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and 9/11, and Talarico’s (also nonexistent) trip to a mental health facility. El-Sayed, an Egyptian American Muslim, has denounced the Muslim Brotherhood numerous times amid Islamophobic attacks from both the right wing and the Democratic establishment. 

Weiss “personally advocated” for a deeper dive into El-Sayed’s personal history, and she even faced internal pushback for her insistence that the newsroom inaccurately tie El-Sayed to the 9/11 terror attacks, as she published an August headline reading “Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed’s deleted tweets on Sept. 11 attacks invite scrutiny of past remarks.”

“Anyone discussing this race needs to be very careful about putting the name of a man who would be America’s first Muslim senator next to ‘9/11’ on very thin grounds. It reads like a dog whistle,” Atlantic journalist Helen Lewis wrote at the time.  

As for Talarico, his whole “mental health” episode was thoroughly disproven as a smear campaign, even though Weiss thought it was worth spending time on. It’s notable that both Talarico and El-Sayed are progressive candidates who have been critical of Israel’s genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, something that Weiss, her pro-Israel The Free Press blog, and CBS have covered with extreme bias. 

This is not the first time Weiss has experienced internal pushback for inserting herself into stories. She initially pulled the plug on former 60 Minutes correspondent Cecilia Vega’s CECOT megaprison story in El Salvador, and was “very, very hands-on” with a story covering Israeli settler violence in the West Bank. 

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MAGA Operative Behind Muslim Brotherhood Question to Abdul El-Sayed

A Republican plant posing as a Michigan voter accidentally gave Abdul El-Sayed his most viral campaign moment.

Abdul El-Sayed speaks into a handheld mic while Representative Ayanna Pressley stands in the background listening.
Katie McTiernan/Anadolu/Getty Images

A Republican political operative tried to trap the Democratic nominee for Senate in Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed, into a viral “gotcha” moment. He ended up becoming the story instead.

On Saturday, a man posing as a young Michigan voter named Tommy at a town hall in Caro, Michigan, asked El-Sayed if he would disavow the Muslim Brotherhood. El-Sayed, sensing the bigoted motive behind the question, immediately disavowed the question, and pressed Tommy on why he was asking him specifically that question.

Tommy was evasive, repeatedly saying that he had not heard El-Sayed disavow the organization, and El-Sayed pointed out that Tommy was assuming that El-Sayed had a “higher order allegiance” than the Constitution. El-Sayed asked Tommy if he would “disavow any attempt to read any religious doctrine into the laws of our country.” Tommy said he wouldn’t, and El-Sayed called him out for failing to understand the Constitution.

El-Sayed’s campaign quickly turned the exchange into a video clip, which subsequently went viral. As of Monday morning, the clip has 13 million views on X alone.

Not surprisingly, later reporting revealed that Tommy is actually Thomas Teepell, the operations director for Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley and the son of Timmy Teepell, who used to work for former Louisiana Republican Governor Bobby Jindal.

The whole Q&A appears to be part of a Republican influencer campaign to try to embarrass Abdul El-Sayed. Earlier this month, The Michigan Daily reported that the conservative PAC America Next offered College Republicans $200 to boo El-Sayed at a town hall in Flint and ask provocative questions.

The Teepells are involved in a similar campaign, with Thomas’s father’s organization, Breakthrough LLC, receiving $250,000 from Jindal’s dark money organization for influencer marketing against Abdul El-Sayed. The attempt has clearly backfired, as El-Sayed turned the exchange into a positive clip for his senatorial campaign.

X screenshot austerity is theft @wideofthepost Tommy, who worked as Josh Hawley’s ops director, is the son of Bobby Jindal’s longtime COS, Tim Teepell, who is listed as the principal for Breakthrough LLC. This month, Jindal’s dark money group paid $250,000 to Breakthrough LLC, for influencer marketing opposing Abdul El-Sayed. (screenshot of FEC filing)
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Elon Musk and Trump Were Both in on Ukraine Starlink Shutoff

Elon Musk spoke with Donald Trump about the plan to cut off Ukraine’s Starlink access, according to a new report.

Splitscreen of Donald Trump and Elon Musk, who is wearing a DOGE cap.
ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP/Getty Images; ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP/Getty Images

Tech CEO Elon Musk reportedly approached President Trump on slowing down his Starlink communications service in Ukraine earlier this week, contradicting both Musk’s statement that it was Trump’s idea and Trump’s statement that he has no idea who did it.

The Telegraph, citing four anonymous sources, reports that Musk proposed slowing down Starshield, the military-grade version of Musk’s Starlink satellite communications system, and that Trump agreed. The move hindered Ukraine’s drone defenses of Russian attacks, and came while Trump is upset with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s decision to target Russian oil refineries and infrastructure after Trump lifted sanctions on Russian fuel. After Ukraine’s Starlink access was restricted, Russia launched a massive aerial attack on Wednesday that continued into the next morning.

Shortly afterward, Musk directed blame at the Trump administration, saying that “Starshield systems are owned and controlled” by the federal government and “any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS.” An unnamed source told The Telegraph that after the “night of carnage” in Kyiv, Musk was reportedly scared that he would face a backlash from consumers in Europe.

“[Musk] tweeted out that he was innocent and that it was the US administration that did it. The reality is that they were both in it,” the source said.

On Friday afternoon, Trump was asked by a reporter outside of the White House who was responsible for hindering Starlink, him or Musk. He claimed ignorance.

“Well, I don’t know if it was anybody, because it wasn’t me, and I don’t think it was Elon, and from what I understand, it’s the same as it’s always been,” Trump said.

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Trump DHS Is Building Deranged Case Against Ilhan Omar

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin admitted he wants to hit Omar with RICO charges.

Markwayne Mullin wearing a dark suit and tie with an American flag pin on his lapel with 47 written on top of the pin.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin revealed Friday that the Trump administration is hoping to bring a criminal conspiracy case against Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar.

Appearing on Real America’s Voice, Mullin discussed his agency’s plan to go after the Democratic lawmaker after her home in Washington was raided Monday, just three weeks before November’s midterm elections. The federal government is reportedly investigating how Omar got her citizenship after she arrived in the United States from Somalia as a child.

“If someone comes in and claims—that fills out their paperwork illegally, and they claim that they are this person, and this is their background, and then underneath that individual, a lot of other people come in … then that can be considered a RICO case,” Mullin said.

“There was a conspiracy to deceive the American government, and therefore everything else that came in with it could then for be looked at as the same case,” the secretary said.

“Good thing about something like a case like that, is when it is a RICO case, that the statue of limitations on things, they don’t, they don’t apply. A few cases they do, but in most cases they don’t,” he added.

The probe ostensibly centers on whether Omar’s father put her age as 17 rather than 18 on her citizenship application to allow her to qualify immediately for citizenship alongside his own application. In order to strip her American citizenship, the Department of Justice has to sue in federal court and prove that the person materially lied to get their status. It’s still unclear what, if any, evidence DHS has found to support this crusade against one of the president’s most outspoken critics.

Mullin claimed that DHS “worked very closely with DOJ through the whole process.” So surely, he should know about one crucial section of the DOJ manual that bars federal prosecutors from timing any action, including investigative steps, criminal charges, or statements, for the purpose of undermining a candidate in an upcoming election. Mullin’s remarks came the same day that early voting began in Minnesota.

If the Trump administration really wants to talk about a RICO case, then maybe we should discuss how President Donald Trump is weaponizing federal agencies to go after his critics? Or if we want to just stick with a classic, we can always revisit that pesky grand jury indictment Trump and his buddies received for their efforts to overturn the results of the 2024 presidential election.

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