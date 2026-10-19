Trump’s Big Mouth Already Comes Back to Bite Him in Golf Course Case
Donald Trump crashed out on social media after failing to force out the judge presiding over the lawsuit.
President Donald Trump on Monday attacked a federal judge who blocked his lawless construction on a public golf course in Washington, D.C.—and it immediately came back to haunt him.
At a hearing, the preservation group mounting the legal challenge against Trump’s federal takeover of the East Potomac Golf Links introduced the president’s own Truth Social post as evidence that the government plans to proceed with renovations “IMMEDIATELY!”
Ahead of the hearing Monday morning, Trump raged against District Judge Ana Reyes, who barred the National Parks Service from cutting down any more trees on the East Potomac Golf Links. The tree clearing is part of a plan to transform the public course into an exclusive, high-end one.
“The United States Department of Interior wants to take a terrible and very unsafe golf course, and make it into a great, safe, and prestigious golf course. They have an absolute right to do so. It’s as simple as that!” the president wrote on Truth Social.
Trump’s meltdown comes after Reyes refused the Department of Justice’s request that she recuse herself, over the fact that she yelled at a government attorney last week. A furious Reyes slammed the Trump administration for giving last-minute notice that it would resume cutting down trees during the previous holiday weekend. When Justice Department attorney Marissa Piropato argued the actions over the weekend were “not a renovation,” Reyes tore into her excuse as “preposterous,” “doublespeak,” and “completely beyond the pale.”
“The judge on the case is a crazed lunatic whose courthouse tapes will reveal, may be insane?” Trump wrote on Truth Social Monday. “The tapes have been blocked from usage by the judge.”
The Trump administration’s determination to proceed with expensive demolition projects without receiving a whiff of congressional or legal approval would make anyone a little crazy.
This story has been updated.