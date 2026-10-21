DOJ’s “Noncitizen Voters” List Filled With People Born in America
The Justice Department’s noncitizen voters list seems to have quite a few inaccuracies.
The Department of Justice’s purported list of noncitizen voters contains quite a few people who say they were born in the United States.
In court documents filed Tuesday, Los Angeles County election officials wrote that a list that the DOJ provided to them with 20,000 supposed noncitizens voting in California was inaccurate, The Guardian reports. The department sent the list to the local officials last week and gave California 48 hours to hold the voting ballots of everyone on the list until their citizenship could be proven. After the election officials refused, the DOJ sued the state on Thursday.
Aman Bhullar, who works in the Los Angeles County clerk and recorder’s office, said in a court declaration that “among the records for which birthplace information was meaningfully reported, 38.9 percent indicated that they were born in the United States.”
County officials made observations of the list based on a sample of 200 people. Bhullar said in his declaration that 43 percent of the people on the list had a voter registration that was cancelled, 71 percent of people in the sample had never voted, and 86 out of the 200—less than half of the people in the sample—had been mailed a ballot this year.
The DOJ’s list contained other errors as well. The court filing asserts that only 7,000 of the people on the list had addresses in the county.
The list was put together by the Department of Homeland Security, which has not shared with California (or any other states) how it matches people’s voter data with citizenship records, despite demands from state governments looking for more information before complying with the Trump administration’s orders to hand over their voter rolls.
Los Angeles is not even the first locality to find errors from the DHS. The department accused the state of Nevada of having up to 16,000 noncitizens registered to vote, but not a single name was right. The Trump administration, despite its mistakes, remains defiant and insistent that states must comply with its orders.
“Just because an alien says on a form that they are a citizen doesn’t make them eligible to vote,” DOJ spokesperson Kiersten Pels told The Guardian. “California cannot facilitate the violation of federal law. We notified California that noncitizens are likely registered to vote, and we asked the state to independently verify the citizenship of any ballots cast by people on a list that we provided. It refused to do so. Federal law doesn’t permit this willful blindness.”
Meanwhile, a select group of federal officials are actually working secretly with state governments who are alarmed at the possibility that President Trump will interfere with November’s midterm election results.