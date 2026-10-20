Vivek Ramaswamy Defends Disgusting Ad With Opponent’s Abusive Mom

“We don’t know what happened between Amy and her mother, who spoke out about Amy in 2020, but we know that Amy Acton is a serial fabulist who has some serious problems with the truth that the public needs to be aware of before deciding who to entrust as governor,” said Connie Luck, a spokesperson for Ramaswamy.

In a video first obtained by The Rooster, a local political blog in Ohio, Arthur accused her daughter of lying about her upbringing, specifically that her family had been homeless.

“She lies about her past. She says she grew up living in a tent. None of that is true. She’s lied her entire life,” Arthur said, adding: “Don’t vote for people who lie. Don’t let her become your governor. If you think she’ll make your life better, you’re fooling yourself. It will only get worse.”