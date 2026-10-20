Trump, 80, Wanders Off While Waving and Saluting to No One

LOL - Trump stops mid helipad to wave and salute nobody. Watch at 0:21, the camera zooms out to show. Natalie Harp can also be seen on her way to Marine One. #TravelWithNatalie https://t.co/5bejfnJc2j — Donk Media ♻️™ (@donkoclock) October 19, 2026

From another angle, Trump can be seen dragging his right leg and patting it as he approaches Marine One. He suddenly stops walking and starts waving to no one. Meanwhile, his aides approached from an entirely different direction.



Users on X speculated that the president might’ve been hallucinating or waving at his reflection—both troubling possibilities.

Brian Krassenstein, a political podcaster and social media influencer critical of Trump, responded to the strange moment. “I now have absolutely no doubt that Donald Trump has major mental decline,” he wrote on X. “Just think for one minute if Joe Biden had waved into the abyss like Trump just did here. Imagine what Fox News would be saying.”