Hegseth’s Staff Destroyed Priceless Artifact From Former President

“You protected pedophiles!” a young man in a suit and a MAGA hat right behind Vance shouted. He threw the hat to the ground as the crowd began to drown him out with boos and that classic “USA” chant. He was quickly removed from the rally.

“Now that guy, he was trying to pretend to be MAGA. Do you notice how he took off his ‘Make America Great Again’ hat and threw it down? Here’s the problem, ladies and gentlemen—he told on himself. Because when he took that hat off it was very obvious that he has not washed his hair in about three months,” Vance joked, to mild applause. “And we all know that the people who haven’t washed their hair in three months, they vote for Democrats, not Republicans.”

Heckler: You protected pedophiles! Vance: That guy was pretending to MAGA. He took off his MAGA hat and threw it down. It was very obvious that he has not washed his hair in about 3 months. We all know that the people who haven't washed their hair in 3 months are Democrats. https://t.co/hDbOSzihlk — Acyn (@Acyn) October 21, 2026

What an odd response to someone for bringing up perhaps one of the biggest failures of Donald Trump’s second term: the botched, obscured, and incomplete rollout of the Epstein files. And does Vance really want to argue that MAGA supporters are across the board more hygienic than Democrats?