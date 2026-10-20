Trump Falls Asleep After Declaring He’s Going to Crack Down on Fraud
Donald Trump announced a tip line where people can call in what they suspect is fraud in exchange for a financial reward—and then promptly dozed off.
America’s 80-year-old president is going to get tough on crime, as soon as he finishes his nap.
As soon as Donald Trump stopped talking during a White House press conference Tuesday, he dropped his head, fluttered his eyelids, and seemed to power down. The sudden siesta came on the heels of an announcement in which Trump advertised an unprecedented $25 million program that he believed would entice the public to report suspected fraud.
“Today I’m thrilled to announce the Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program. Fraud. Whistleblower. Incentive. Program,” Trump said. “All Americans will now be able to go to the Fraud.gov and report cases of corruption and theft of taxpayer dollars in their communities.
“Here’s what we’re going to be doing: Anybody that can prove that he turned somebody in, in other words he or she, if you turn somebody in and you let’s say report, and you find a billion dollars, we are giving a commission to that person of one percent. That’s a lot of money.
“And if it’s $10 billion, $200 billion, $400 billion, we’re giving a one percent commission to that person. You have to prove that you were the one and prove that it was you, and I don’t know if you can do this, but subject to the laws of our nation, which I feel very strongly about—if a reporter turns somebody in, you have to get approval. Perhaps from your wonderful newspaper. But if you turn somebody in, you get a one percent commission. You may turn it down, or you may say, ‘I’m not going to be a reporter any longer, this is too easy,’” Trump said.
The pitch was, apparently, not enticing enough to keep Trump alert and aware, however. Within minutes, the president appeared to be snoozing, taking a break at the Resolute Desk while Vice President JD Vance spoke in his stead.
The first person to receive the president’s award was conservative YouTuber Nick Shirley, who joined Trump and Vance in the Oval Office.
Shirley gained national notoriety last year after he published a video that inspired the conservative caucus to politically scapegoat Somali immigrants. In his widely circulated “investigation,” Shirley door-knocked several Somali-run day care centers in Minnesota, arguing that sites that did not respond or allow him—an unannounced, unknown white man—entrance into a center filled with children must have fraudulently accepted federal funding.
It would later emerge that elements of Shirley’s piece were incorrect or inadequately reported: At least two of the centers featured in his video had been closed for several years, according to Minnesota’s Department of Children, Youth and Families. The government had also already investigated federal fraud in Minnesota during the Biden administration. More than 90 Minnesotans were charged at the time, and at least 60 were convicted.
Nonetheless, Shirley will receive $10,000 from the Trump administration, according to Fox News.