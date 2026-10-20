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Trump Falls Asleep After Declaring He’s Going to Crack Down on Fraud

Donald Trump announced a tip line where people can call in what they suspect is fraud in exchange for a financial reward—and then promptly dozed off.

Donald Trump sits at the Resolute Desk with his eyes closed
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America’s 80-year-old president is going to get tough on crime, as soon as he finishes his nap.

As soon as Donald Trump stopped talking during a White House press conference Tuesday, he dropped his head, fluttered his eyelids, and seemed to power down. The sudden siesta came on the heels of an announcement in which Trump advertised an unprecedented $25 million program that he believed would entice the public to report suspected fraud.

“Today I’m thrilled to announce the Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program. Fraud. Whistleblower. Incentive. Program,” Trump said. “All Americans will now be able to go to the Fraud.gov and report cases of corruption and theft of taxpayer dollars in their communities.

“Here’s what we’re going to be doing: Anybody that can prove that he turned somebody in, in other words he or she, if you turn somebody in and you let’s say report, and you find a billion dollars, we are giving a commission to that person of one percent. That’s a lot of money.

“And if it’s $10 billion, $200 billion, $400 billion, we’re giving a one percent commission to that person. You have to prove that you were the one and prove that it was you, and I don’t know if you can do this, but subject to the laws of our nation, which I feel very strongly about—if a reporter turns somebody in, you have to get approval. Perhaps from your wonderful newspaper. But if you turn somebody in, you get a one percent commission. You may turn it down, or you may say, ‘I’m not going to be a reporter any longer, this is too easy,’” Trump said.

The pitch was, apparently, not enticing enough to keep Trump alert and aware, however. Within minutes, the president appeared to be snoozing, taking a break at the Resolute Desk while Vice President JD Vance spoke in his stead.

The first person to receive the president’s award was conservative YouTuber Nick Shirley, who joined Trump and Vance in the Oval Office.

Shirley gained national notoriety last year after he published a video that inspired the conservative caucus to politically scapegoat Somali immigrants. In his widely circulated “investigation,” Shirley door-knocked several Somali-run day care centers in Minnesota, arguing that sites that did not respond or allow him—an unannounced, unknown white man—entrance into a center filled with children must have fraudulently accepted federal funding.

It would later emerge that elements of Shirley’s piece were incorrect or inadequately reported: At least two of the centers featured in his video had been closed for several years, according to Minnesota’s Department of Children, Youth and Families. The government had also already investigated federal fraud in Minnesota during the Biden administration. More than 90 Minnesotans were charged at the time, and at least 60 were convicted.

Nonetheless, Shirley will receive $10,000 from the Trump administration, according to Fox News.

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“You Better Be Careful”: Trump Lashes Out at White House Reporters

The president became furious after a White House reporter asked him a question about how exactly compensation for his anti-fraud program was going to work.

Donald Trump points and yells, looking bright orange
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President Trump verbally rebuked multiple reporters during his anti-fraud website announcement in the Oval Office on Tuesday afternoon.

“Wait! Shh! No, no no!” he shouted at a female reporter during the question period of his announcement. “Wait. Wait. Wait!” He then took a male reporter’s question instead.

Next, Trump snapped at The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg. Feinberg first asked Trump a question about why his 1 percent commission on anti-fraud tips would be significantly less than the 10 percent–25 percent going rate that whistleblowers can receive as part of the False Claims Act of 1863—a question that both Trump and Vice President JD Vance bristled at, asking Feinberg where he was from. He answered.

But when Feinberg asked Trump another question five minutes later, Trump appeared not to recognize him, and even threatened him.

“I don’t know who the hell you are, but you better be careful,” he said, pointing a finger at Feinberg.

“I had told him exactly who I was not five minutes before this exchange,” Feinberg commented online shortly after the press conference.

Trump then snapped at Feinberg for a third time a few minutes later. “Quiet. Quiet! What’s wrong with you? Are you a sick person?” he asked.

“Not that I know of, sir,” Feinberg responded quietly.

“I actually think there’s something wrong with you,” Trump replied.

Vance later shared the exchange online, calling Feinberg an “imbecile journalist.”

“Mr. Vice President, if you’re going to insult me, at least have the guts to tag my account,” Feinberg responded.

The president’s childlike outburst is the most recent in the long, acrimonious relationship he’s had with anyone who dares to ask him a real question. It also makes him look ornery and unwell.

“The US President literally snarls at a journalist and calls him a ‘sick person’ for asking a question, and then someone from his administration shows up in Europe and gives a lecture on free speech,” Polish journalist Jakub Wiech commented.

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Vivek Ramaswamy Defends Disgusting Ad With Opponent’s Abusive Mom

Ramaswamy’s new ad features Amy Acton’s estranged mother. Acton, her brother, and court records indicate that their mother abandoned her children after her husband sexually abused Acton.

Vivek Ramaswamy raises a finger while speaking into a microphone
Vivek Ramaswamy
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy won’t take credit for a vile campaign advertisement featuring his opponent Amy Acton’s estranged mother—but he’s more than happy to defend it.

The Ohio GOP gubernatorial nominee’s team released a statement Tuesday championing an ugly attack ad featuring Donna Arthur, who lost custody of Acton after years of documented issues, including homelessness and sexual abuse by a stepfather.

“We don’t know what happened between Amy and her mother, who spoke out about Amy in 2020, but we know that Amy Acton is a serial fabulist who has some serious problems with the truth that the public needs to be aware of before deciding who to entrust as governor,” said Connie Luck, a spokesperson for Ramaswamy.

In a video first obtained by The Rooster, a local political blog in Ohio, Arthur accused her daughter of lying about her upbringing, specifically that her family had been homeless.

“She lies about her past. She says she grew up living in a tent. None of that is true. She’s lied her entire life,” Arthur said, adding: “Don’t vote for people who lie. Don’t let her become your governor. If you think she’ll make your life better, you’re fooling yourself. It will only get worse.”

In 1978, Arthur’s husband, Cledith “Bud” Arthur, was charged and indicted for rape. Court documents indicate he’d engaged in sexual contact with Acton when she was less than 13 years old. In a 2019 interview, Acton said that she’d been sexually abused between the ages of nine and 12. After her stepfather pleaded guilty, he skipped bail, and Arthur left town with him, Acton said.

The advertisement doesn’t include the typical political disclosures, isn’t running on television, and isn’t being pushed on social media or search engines. Rather, it is being solely championed by right-wing influencers who are foaming at the mouth for the chance to smear Acton’s character.

It’s still not clear who produced the video, but Acton appeared certain that she knows who’s really behind it.

“I won’t normalize somebody who has said that my childhood is something I’m just complaining about, who today just released an ad using my birth mother who I was removed from at the age of 12 for severe abuse and neglect, sexual abuse,” she said in a television interview Tuesday, referring to Ramaswamy. “The words our leaders use matter, and I think it’s going to take courage right now, from all of us, to stop normalizing this sort of rhetoric.”

Ramaswamy previously blasted Acton for discussing the abuse, claiming Ohio needs someone with “a positive vision for our state versus a governor who has none at all other than to complain about what someone else did to her.”

Acton’s brother Philip Stearns also condemned the ad. “It’s not surprising that Vivek Ramaswamy has stooped to such a despicable low as to attempt to turn the sexual abuse Amy endured at twelve years old from our birth mother’s husband into a political talking point,” Stearns said in a statement.

“After he was arrested and Amy and I were removed from their custody, our birth mother stayed married to Amy’s rapist until he died. This desperate, disgusting attack reveals exactly who Vivek Ramaswamy is at his core—a pathetic excuse for a man who is willing to hurt anyone as long as it gets him what he wants.”

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Trump, 80, Says Minnesota Now Has Fewer Lakes Thanks to Somalis

Huh?

Donald Trump speaks to reporters while sitting at the Resolute Desk
Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump seems to be under the impression that Minnesota’s Somali population has affected the state’s lake count.

Speaking with reporters at the White House Tuesday, the president lamented that Minnesota had hundreds of lakes—until the Somalis arrived.

“They’ve ruined a great state,” Trump said, referring to the Land of 10,000 Lakes. “You know I remember Minnesota in the old days, what a beautiful, beautiful, with lakes all over the place, they had more lakes than any place I’ve ever seen. It was so beautiful.

“They’re destroying it, probably, maybe they’ve destroyed it,” Trump continued, referring to the Somali immigrant community. “And I only hope a Republican woman who happens to be very respected by everybody gets in because you will see a difference.”

Trump was likely referring to Lisa Demuth, who is running in Minnesota’s gubernatorial election against Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar.

But the nonsensical conjecture emerged in the midst of a lengthy rant against Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar, during which the president warned that the congresswoman could be deported or “go to jail” if evidence emerges that her father inaccurately reported her age on a citizenship application nearly three decades ago. Trump slammed Omar as a “sick” and “very dishonest person who hates our country.”

“She comes from a country that is essentially not even a country,” Trump said, referring to Somalia. “It’s a real shithouse.… Then she comes over here and she wants to tell us how to run America.

“She’s a disgrace to our country, and it’s amazing she can get elected, but Somalians vote for her,” Trump continued, using the wrong term for Somalis.

Trump then proceeded to disparage America’s Somali immigrant population, baselessly projecting that 98 percent of Somalis in the country “don’t work.”

“Most of them shouldn’t be here,” Trump said. “It’s a disgrace. It’s a disgrace.”

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Mystery Flyers Sow Mass Confusion Ahead of Texas Election

A flyer from a nonexistent trans rights group is showing up in voters’ mailboxes, fueling right-wing hysteria.

mailbox
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Suspicious mailers from a nonexistent trans rights group are showing up in voters’ mailboxes in Texas ahead of the midterms.

Some residents have received pamphlets and fliers from the “Texas Transgender Student Union,” a made-up organization, advising them on how to emancipate from their parents and receive out-of-state medical care. The pamphlets seem to be leaning into right-wing hysteria over gender-affirming care for minors.

The branding on the flyers mimics that of the real-life Transgender Education Network of Texas, which disavowed the mailings on a statement on its website.

“We are aware of text messages and now physical mailers that have been circulated concerning TENT that appear to have been issued by or on behalf of the organization,” the website states. “These text messages and mailers were not authored, authorized, approved, or distributed by TENT and are not affiliated with our organization. The texts do not represent the official position or communications of the organization.”

Republicans across the Lone Star State who received the literature, which seems to be specifically targeting them, are falling for the ragebait.

Kaylee Ashlynn @kaylee_ashlynn I got the rage bait mail! (photos of envelope and flyer)
X screenshot Sara Gonzales @SaraGonzalesTX This was sent to my home. Addressed to the “students” of our family from the “Texas Transgender Student Union.” It coaches minors on what to do if their parents are not supportive of their “trans” identity and walks them through getting emancipated. THIS IS EVIL!!!!!
X screenshot Sarah Fields @SarahisCensored I just checked my messages. No less than 100 parents have messaged me, enraged over the mailers. Is this an op? If it is, it’s not okay. It even gives tips on how to get emancipated. (flyer screenshots)

The mailings include an “LGBTQ+ Student Resource Guide” flyer that has resources and websites aimed at helping transgender youth. The Concho Observer, an independent local news outlet based in San Angelo, Texas, found that the address provided for the Texas Transgender Student Union is a UPS Store in Flower Mound, Texas.

The Observer estimates that sending the mailings would cost between $3 million and $4.4 million, proving that they must have been part of a deliberate political operation. Tech billionaire Elon Musk has already poured nearly $190 million into the Texas Senate race, and has engaged in shady, legally gray tactics before. He, or another Republican megadonor, is likely responsible for the mailers.

The flyers come after suspicious text messages seemingly impersonating TENT went out to Texans last week purporting to offer help about gender-affirming care in the state and provide guides to “bathrooms and beyond for trans kids at school.” The organization sent out a cease and desist notice to two digital messaging companies to halt the campaign.

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