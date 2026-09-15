“Investigating What?”: Todd Blanche Brushes Off Trump Jr.’s Wedding
A Russian oligarch with close ties to Vladimir Putin bankrolled Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding.
Attorney General Todd Blanche won’t examine the Russian ties to Donald Trump Jr.
Umar Kremlev, a Russian oligarch, spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to make Trump’s lavish destination wedding a reality, ProPublica reported Monday.
The expenses footed by Kremlev included a $100,000 nightly rental of a private island in the Bahamas, as well as an estimated $70,000 fireworks display. Kremlev’s team also assisted Trump in coordinating the evening.
Kremlev isn’t just anybody in Russian politics. He’s a close ally to President Vladimir Putin, and his decision to shoulder a huge portion of the wedding placed him within degrees of President Donald Trump’s orbit. Kremlev also attended the wedding reception, alongside a cadre of Russian guests.
But none of that is of any interest to Blanche, who shrugged off the concerning connection at the White House Tuesday.
“So I—the president’s already talked about it,” Blanche said dismissively when asked by a reporter whether the Justice Department would examine Trump’s relationship with Kremlev.
“The president’s son has said that he’s a very close friend, and that he accepted a gift on the weekend of his wedding,” Blanche said. “So I don’t—I’m not sure when you say, ‘Am I investigating’—am I investigating what?
“And when you say, ‘This person is a friend of Putin,’ I don’t even know if that’s true or not,” continued America’s attorney general—the country’s chief law enforcement officer. “I don’t know this person either, I don’t have any information about it.”
Mere weeks before the late-May wedding, Putin personally awarded Kremlev Russia’s Order of Friendship, recognizing Kremlev’s ability to improve international cooperation with Russia via his involvement with the International Boxing Association.
The IBA is, in its own right, riddled with scandal. ProPublica reported that the entity was financed by the Russian state-owned oil company Gazprom and that the wedding payments originated from an IBA-affiliated entity in Dubai.
Kremlev—a towering, bald-headed man who speaks little English—stood out like a sore thumb at the party, according to insiders who spoke with ProPublica. About 18 people participated in the wedding ceremony (which Kremlev did not attend, per his spokesman), while roughly 50 people (including Kremlev and multiple other Russians) attended the intimate reception. Those that spoke with ProPublica said Kremlev and his associates mostly stuck to themselves, speaking Russian.
Yet Trump Jr. explained on his podcast that the whole event was “really small” and made up of “close friends.”
“Tried to keep it really tight. And it was just awesome,” he said.
That would suggest Trump Jr. had either developed a close tie to a Putin ally or had unwittingly invited one to his own wedding.
Kremlev’s press office told ProPublica that the two men have a “friendly relationship” and first met “a couple of years ago.” Yet even Trump Jr.’s younger brother Eric Trump was completely unaware of Kremlev’s identity.
“Eric has absolutely no clue who this person is, nor has never heard his name,” a spokesperson for Eric told ProPublica.