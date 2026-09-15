“Investigating What?”: Todd Blanche Brushes Off Trump Jr.’s Wedding

The expenses footed by Kremlev included a $100,000 nightly rental of a private island in the Bahamas, as well as an estimated $70,000 fireworks display. Kremlev’s team also assisted Trump in coordinating the evening.

Kremlev isn’t just anybody in Russian politics. He’s a close ally to President Vladimir Putin, and his decision to shoulder a huge portion of the wedding placed him within degrees of President Donald Trump’s orbit. Kremlev also attended the wedding reception, alongside a cadre of Russian guests.

But none of that is of any interest to Blanche, who shrugged off the concerning connection at the White House Tuesday.