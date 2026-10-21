FCC Threatens Broadcasters Over Polls Predicting Disaster for GOP
The Federal Communications Commission is ramping up Trump’s war on “fake polls” as it looks to be a bloodbath for Republicans this election.
The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission is openly attacking media outlets for what he describes as “entirely Fake Polls and Suppression Polls.”
“During this election season, there has been a significant surge in entirely Fake Polls and Suppression Polls designed to do nothing more than interfere with the regular functioning of the electoral process and alter the normal patterns of voter turnout and enthusiasm,” Brendan Carr posted on X Wednesday morning. “Many journalists and broadcasters have been amplifying or airing these Polls without regard to basic journalistic ethics and without informing the public that those Polls lack a scientific, accurate, or even real basis.”
Carr didn’t mention any polls or coverage in particular, but multiple broadcast outlets have reported and continue to report on President Trump’s historically low poll numbers, including conservative outlet Fox News. Carr went on to give an ominous warning to broadcasters who run afoul of his and Trump’s opinions.
“The FCC takes these issues seriously. Broadcasters are prohibited by the terms of their federal licenses from engaging in News Distortion or promoting Broadcast Hoaxes. It is important that broadcasters comply with their public interest obligations,” the post continued. “Broadcasters are advised to avoid engaging in News Distortions or running Broadcast Hoaxes by airing Polls that would violate their regulatory obligations.”
It’s an alarming, but not altogether surprising attack on the free press from Carr, who co-authored the archconservative Project 2025 manifesto and has waged unprecedented attacks on broadcast outlets on Trump’s behalf since his return to office. Carr has ordered the review of the broadcast licenses for eight ABC TV stations, which the network claimed in a regulatory lawsuit was because of “the content and viewpoints expressed on ABC network programs.” The threat to ABC’s licenses came days after Jimmy Kimmel made a joke about Trump and Melania.
Carr’s new warning, less than two weeks before November’s midterm elections, is intended to send a chilling message to broadcast outlets about their coverage. It also hints that Trump and his henchman might blame a poor showing by Republicans on the media—and then attempt unconstitutional actions.