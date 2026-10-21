FCC Threatens Broadcasters Over Polls Predicting Disaster for GOP

Carr didn’t mention any polls or coverage in particular, but multiple broadcast outlets have reported and continue to report on President Trump’s historically low poll numbers, including conservative outlet Fox News. Carr went on to give an ominous warning to broadcasters who run afoul of his and Trump’s opinions.

“The FCC takes these issues seriously. Broadcasters are prohibited by the terms of their federal licenses from engaging in News Distortion or promoting Broadcast Hoaxes. It is important that broadcasters comply with their public interest obligations,” the post continued. “Broadcasters are advised to avoid engaging in News Distortions or running Broadcast Hoaxes by airing Polls that would violate their regulatory obligations.”

It’s an alarming, but not altogether surprising attack on the free press from Carr, who co-authored the archconservative Project 2025 manifesto and has waged unprecedented attacks on broadcast outlets on Trump’s behalf since his return to office. Carr has ordered the review of the broadcast licenses for eight ABC TV stations, which the network claimed in a regulatory lawsuit was because of “the content and viewpoints expressed on ABC network programs.” The threat to ABC’s licenses came days after Jimmy Kimmel made a joke about Trump and Melania.