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Trump Crashes Out After Discovering Ilhan Omar Has a Maiden Name

Donald Trump, whose three wives have all taken his last name, claimed this was further proof of fraud by the Democratic congresswoman.

Donald Trump leaves a midterm campaign rally
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The president tried to advance a racist narrative about Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar Thursday evening, but instead revealed how much he doesn’t know the bare basics of marriage.

“It was just revealed that Ilhan Omar’s name is not Ilhan Omar, the one she used to get elected and sworn into Congress, but rather, it’s an entirely different name, Ilhan Nur Said Elmi,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Thursday night, drudging up a practically ancient GOP attack against the Somali-born lawmaker that baselessly accused her of marrying her brother.

To iron out the record: Omar’s birth name is Ilhan Abdullahi Omar (a spokesperson for the representative confirmed this to Fox News). Trump’s grand evidence that Omar’s ex-husband was actually her brother appears to be that they shared a last name—a cultural expectation of women when they tie the knot. Her decision to keep using “Omar” after their marriage would also strike married women as resoundingly regular, as many career women keep using their maiden names in the workplace to minimize confusion.

“When asked whether or not she married her brother, she said, ‘Not to my knowledge.’ In other words, she somehow didn’t know?” Trump continued. “Therefore, because she used a fake name to be sworn in, I assume she must IMMEDIATELY resign from Congress.”

The president insisted that Omar should “not be legally allowed to be a member of this August Body from this point forth” because of the Republican-created controversy.

MAGA conservatives have rumbled for years—without evidence—that Omar married her brother as a form of immigration fraud to enter the U.S. The conspiracy first emerged during her 2016 campaign for the Minnesota state legislature in a since-deleted post on the conservative blog Power Line, where an anonymous source was quoted as saying that Omar’s ex-husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, was related to her by blood.

Omar has vehemently and repeatedly denied the unfounded allegations, which have been disproven by her marriage certificate. Responding to the conspiracy in 2016, Omar described the insinuation that she had married her brother to be “absurd and offensive.”

But Republicans have really turned up the temperature against Omar in recent days. Just last week, Homeland Security agents raided her home in a fruitless attempt to uncover evidence that her age did not match her original citizenship paperwork. Omar told reporters that agents “went room by room” and “took 17 items.”

In a statement at the time, Omar called it “an outrageous abuse of power and an unprecedented escalation in the weaponization of federal law enforcement to target political enemies.” In an interview with MS NOW, the longtime Trump critic said the raid was “designed” to freak her out.

Nonetheless, Omar decided Thursday that the raid had made her living situation in Washington unfeasible.

“Obviously, I can’t continue to live there,” she told MS NOW. “So we have to figure out where to move to because our address has been public, and with the death threats that I deal with, it’s no longer going to be feasible to be in that house and have my kids visiting off and on, having people track them.”

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Trump Repeatedly Short-Circuits During Rally Speech

Donald Trump once again kept interrupting himself to make strange noises.

Donald Trump yells while entering a midterm campaign rally
Kent NISHIMURA/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump won’t stop inserting wild sound effects into his already incoherent rants.

After holding 21 campaign rallies in the span of just two months, the evidently exhausted 80-year-old president appeared to short-circuit repeatedly during a rally in Iowa Thursday.

“If you don’t want Communists controlling the Senate, which is between JIIIAAAAT,” Trump slurred. “How about the gentleman from a place called Michigan, he’s in a jihadist. He’s a jihadist!”

Trump was referring to Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who is Muslim and a Democrat—not a Communist or jihadist.

Later, in a desperate attempt to appeal to normal people, Trump once again pretended he could relate to struggles with landscaping equipment, with some … creative insertions.

“You got to be very smart to turn on a lawnmower. I don’t want you to have to think too much. I’d like you to POWW or BIIING,” Trump said.

It appears that Trump’s post-verbal outbursts are becoming a commonplace communication tactic for the commander in chief.

At a rally in South Carolina Wednesday, Trump declared “EUHH” when discussing former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, announced “PEW, PEW, PEW” when lying about his unlawful military strikes on alleged drug smuggling boats, and shouted “POW” when describing how oil would supposedly flow when his extended military campaign against Iran finally ends.

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Republican Mayor Physically Charges at Resident as He Loses It

Matthew Bianchini said he would do it all over again too.

Matthew Bianchini tries to charge at someone as someone else holds him back and others watch.
Matthew Bianchini (left) tries to charge at someone
Screengrab/Good Morning America
Matthew Bianchini (left) tries to charge at someone

Matthew Bianchini, the Republican mayor of Pemberton Township, New Jersey, physically charged at one of his constituents during a township meeting Wednesday night.

Video footage from a reporter with the Pine Barrens Tribune shows Bianchini having to be restrained by multiple people and escorted from the council chambers while he yelled, “I am getting you—I am fucking get you!” Bianchini was upset at Michael Sawka, a frequent critic. Sawka called for Bianchini to resign and to be arrested after the incident.

“He just threatened me! That is on video! That is on audio,” Sawka said. “I want the police here to arrest him for that threat. That is assault!”

During the meeting, Sawka allegedly insulted Bianchini’s wife and daughter, who were at the meeting, and then made an obscene gesture at Bianchini.

Later, Bianchini told TV station WPVI, “Was it wrong? Absolutely. Was it justified? Absolutely. And I would do it again if I had to.”

“Don’t attack my family. I think any good husband, any good father, would’ve done just what I did.”

Sawka denied provoking the mayor.

“His family behind us started saying stuff. I turn around, and I start waving my hands, like kinda just—why don’t you all just shut up? I didn’t even say a word; I just was waving my hand,” Sawka said.

Bianchini has a history of confrontation since becoming mayor in January. He told a councilmember to “shut the fuck up” during a budget dispute in May.

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Seriously, Why Does Trump Keep Talking About Men’s Bodies Like This?

Donald Trump is publicly fantasizing about men’s bodies in public more and more often.

Donald Trump smiles and points as he stands at a podium.
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President Trump went on another unprompted homoerotic tangent at a rally on Thursday, this time about military generals.

“Just recently I gave all members of the United States military $1,776,” Trump said at the Iowa rally, speaking of his one-time “warrior dividend” for service members. “And everyone said, ‘Oh, it can’t be done. You can’t do it. It won’t be done. You can’t do it.’ Well, I did it. I said, generals, I want to give them a bonus. They’ve been so great. Tell me what we can do.... These three guys who were so handsome. I hate handsome men. I’ve always hated. They’re like central casting, four-star guys.” Trump went on to finish his anecdote.

This is becoming a trend for Trump, which is especially strange given that he likes to present himself as particularly hypermasculine. For the last week, he has been obsessing over Senator Jon Husted’s buttocks.

“I don’t do this with men very often. I started examining his body. And I looked and I watched up and down. I watched his ass and I looked at the whole. And then I looked at his hands. Look at his hands, he’s got these, like, claws. And I got it. You are a great athlete. I didn’t know that because he doesn’t talk about that. Congratulations, now they finally know. That was very good,” Trump said last week.

“I’m studying his body,” Trump said again days later. “I’ve never studied the body of a man before. It’s not my thing. Nothing wrong with it, of course. But it’s never been my thing. But I looked at his ass. And then I looked at his legs. I said, ‘His ass, shit, it’s like a pile of muscle.’ Then I looked at his legs and I said, ‘Man, his feet are big.’”

“Every night now he plays out a new gay fantasy in public and makes bizarre noises. His words increasingly make no sense. Dementia is overtaking him, and the fact that his party refuses to see it makes the whole party a danger to the United States,” Trump biographer Seth Abramson wrote online. “Vote to protect your country.”

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Kushner Phone Hack Reveals How Middle East Dictators Bought Him Off

Middle East dictators created a massive slush fund for Jared Kushner.

Jared Kushner holds a microphone and speaks into it
Jared Kushner
Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto/Getty Images
Jared Kushner

Jared Kushner oversaw foreign slush funds filled and managed by the leaders of the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Israel, Vanity Fair reported Thursday.

In the forthcoming book Princes and Thieves: Jared Kushner and Mohamed bin Zayed’s Secret Plot to Remake the Middle East, author Matthew Cole made a shocking revelation about Donald Trump’s son-in-law’s potentially illegal dealings with foreign dictators.

During the first Trump administration, the Netherlands Defense Intelligence and Security Service discovered a way to hack into Kushner’s iPhone. Officials learned that he was secretly moving hundreds of thousands of dollars through a bank account at First Dubai Bank.

Crucially, Kushner did not own the account, but was merely a signatory for the account managed and owned by the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, a government-funded charity run by Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, a close friend of UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, referred to as MBZ.

Starting in 2017, the Saudis and Emiratis transferred roughly $750 million into the account to be used as a foreign policy slush fund. The charity was used to fund the UAE government’s covert intelligence operations overseas, as well as its secret weapons-purchasing programs, one confidential source told Cole.

First Dubai Bank is run by Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, MBZ’s brother. (Tahnoon also oversees a fund called Lunate, which is among the largest stakeholders in Kushner’s shady private equity firm Affinity Partners.) The money was sent by a bank in Azerbaijan, where banks have a well-established but unadvertised practice of exchanging Saudi riyals or Emirati dirhams for an equal amount of American dollars.

Four senior Trump administration officials—including two national security advisers, a White House chief of staff, and a former CIA director—told Cole they were not aware that the president had authorized Kushner to access a foreign government bank account.

Kushner’s lawyer denied that his client had any knowledge of the charity or the bank account, and claimed that Trump’s son-in-law did not make any arrangements with foreign leaders that the president did not agree to.

But that wasn’t the only account Kushner managed. By the spring of 2018, MBZ had also put roughly $1 billion for Kushner into a second account at Israel’s Central Bank—at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s urging. Unlike the political slush fund, Kushner’s activity in this account indicated that it was for his personal use. The money was difficult to access, and so Kushner would channel requests to Netanyahu for the funds to be released through then-Ambassador David M. Friedman, and then move the money through an account in Cyprus. The former diplomat denied any involvement in the scheme, and claimed that “there are no accounts, and never were.”

Additionally, the UAE secretly put money into yet another account at Israel’s Central Bank as a “rainy-day defense fund” in case of an attack from Iran.

It should go without saying, but Kushner did not disclose his access to these accounts to the IRS—potentially violating federal law. At the time, Kushner was a government employee who worked in the White House, meaning he was required to submit both public and confidential financial forms and disclose any bank account on which he had access as a signatory or beneficiary. Kushner also failed to disclose himself as an agent of a foreign government, having been paid nearly $2 billion in total by foreign leaders. If he offered anything in return for the money, even just conversations with his father-in-law, then he would have violated U.S. bribery laws and the foreign agent statute.

This is far from the first time that Kushner has been accused of blatant self-dealing in his service to Trump. He used used peace negotiations with Russia to concoct a multibillion-dollar deal to benefit his business partners, invested in a firm that saw massive gains from Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza, and used his gig as special envoy as an opportunity to try to raise funds from foreign governments and individuals in the Middle East.

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